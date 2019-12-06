Duncan Hunter Did Something Right

Rule V of the Capitol Hill Club states: “Gentlemen will please wear coats and ties in the main dining room. Coats with sport shirts will be acceptable throughout the other areas of the club.” In 2010, the very exclusive 65-year-old club—a “home away from home,” as Georgia congressman and future disgraced ex-Trump Cabinet member Tom Price called it—was sued for discrimination. One of its fixtures was the outgoing speaker of the House, John Boehner, who drank house merlot poured from a bottle with his face on the label. The speaker was set to retire at the end of the year, and as I settled in, I noticed a flyer for “John Boehner Appreciation Day” the following month; attendees could RSVP to either of two receptions: “VIP,” at $500 per person, and “Appreciation,” at $100 per person ($200 for non-members). The money went to the “Monumental Scholars Fund,” a Catholic school charity Boehner promoted.

Hunter was joined at our scrum by his chief of staff, Joe Kasper, a hyperactive, talkative, former A-10 mechanic who lived on the constant give and take of congressional politics and would later become an assistant Navy secretary under Trump. They sat downstairs, a few paces from the brass-colored elevators and marble lobby, on tastefully upholstered federalist chairs in a room decorated like an English estate. Others joined the freewheeling discussion. Hunter joked with an ex-helicopter pilot who’d served in the Army’s elite Task Force 160. The pilot, who’d retired as a colonel, looked comfortable in his new suit. He and his wife discussed how much they were enjoying their second act outside the Army: The pilot was now working for NAMMO, a Scandinavian ammunition manufacturer. They secured the congressman’s promise that he’d attend their “winter holiday party” that night at Tortilla Coast, the Mexican restaurant near the Capitol. Later, a retired general and a former member of Congress, now working for a defense contractor, lugged in some sort of metal strut in a canvas bag, trying to sell the congressman on its military applications. One of Hunter’s aides, the daughter of a Navy SEAL officer from the home district in San Diego, arrived with the cell phone I’d left in her BMW, gave it to me, and left again.

The Bergdahl case—the case I’d really come to discuss with Hunter—was again in the news. The House Armed Services Committee’s blistering report on the prisoner swap that freed him from Taliban captivity was officially due out the next day, but portions of the nearly 100-page document had leaked out in drips and drops, including the possibility that a ransom was paid. Hunter and Kasper had given me some good oral and written background related to the case, with a little spin mixed in. But when Bergdahl’s name came up at the Capitol Hill Club, the retired general who was hawking military truck parts offhandedly suggested the Army drop him out of a helicopter. The group kept talking shop.

The primaries were still raging, and Frank Luntz, the media-thirsty Republican messaging guru, was quietly warning Republicans in Congress to stop making fun of Trump, who was probably going to be the nominee. Hunter and Kaspar took this admonition seriously—so seriously, in fact, that Hunter would become one of the first members of Congress to endorse Trump, well before “DJT” (as Kaspar called him) secured the nomination. “He’s just like he is on TV,” Hunter would later tell a crowd of California Republicans of Trump. “He’s an asshole, but he’s our asshole.”