The Irishman and Parasite: Two Paths for the Hustle

You have to respect the hustle. No matter what else you might think of Robert De Niro’s Frank Sheeran, the titular anti-hero of Martin Scorsese’s twentieth-century gangster saga The Irishman, you have to admire his rise from lowly truck driver to mob heavyweight. It begins in a steakhouse, with Sheeran boldly making a proposal to Skinny Razor, the wise guy who owns the place. “You like steak?” Sheeran asks. “I do,” says Skinny, played by Bobby Cannavale, who chews the scenery like he does his meat, all mandibles and smacking lips. “I deliver steak,” Sheeran says. “Good steak. I can deliver you steak.… Good price, too. The best.” Why are Sheeran’s prices so good? The beef is stolen, of course. He gets caught, but instead of being punished for his crime, he is inducted into the Philly mob as a factotum, the first step in an odyssey that will see him become the right-hand man of union boss Jimmy Hoffa.

The mob is the antithesis of the American dream, or perhaps its warted reflection.

The hustle—the hell-bent drive to succeed, by hook or by crook—is a hallmark both of Scorsese’s work specifically and the Mafia movie genre more broadly. The enduring appeal of the mob flick is its inversion of one of America’s most cherished myths: that all you need to succeed is to work hard and play by the rules, that the parochial bonds of the old country will dissolve in the melting pot of liberal democracy. The mob is the antithesis of the American dream, or perhaps its warted reflection: an organization with its own code outside the law, bound by blood and clan. Its worldview is brutal, but who is to say it’s wrong? Scorsese’s movies show that America is a hustle for everyone, from the wolves on Wall Street to the rank and file of the FBI.

The hustle is a critical aspect of another acclaimed movie this year that also undermines the structural myths we hold dear: Bong Joon-ho’s Parasite. The first part of the movie, not unlike a Scorsese gangster film, is all fun and games, as a poor family, the Kims, scam their way into the service of a wealthy family, the Parks. The Kims gleefully fleece the Parks of their money. They eat their food and drink their fine cognac. They dispatch anyone who gets in their way, with all the ruthlessness of Frank Sheeran tapping a mark two times in the head. Yet when the fun ends, as it must, there is no redemption for the Kims. There is no glory in the hustle, which is just the symptom of a deeper sickness called market capitalism. Their misbegotten efforts have not made them human but something much less than that, something base, ignominious—parasites, in fact.

You could say that the difference between these films is right there in their respective titles. Scorsese’s announces the story of a human being, while Bong’s describes a leechlike creature. Together, they represent two distinct ways—one familiar, the other less so—in which ideology is shaping the movies and the way we see ourselves.