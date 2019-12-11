The Irishman and Parasite: Two Paths for the Hustle

The hustle is a critical aspect of another acclaimed movie this year that also undermines the structural myths we hold dear: Bong Joon-ho’s Parasite. The first part of the movie, not unlike a Scorsese gangster film, is all fun and games, as a poor family, the Kims, scam their way into the service of a wealthy family, the Parks. The Kims gleefully fleece the Parks of their money. They eat their food and drink their fine cognac. They dispatch anyone who gets in their way, with all the ruthlessness of Frank Sheeran tapping a mark two times in the head. Yet when the fun ends, as it must, there is no redemption for the Kims. There is no glory in the hustle, which is just the symptom of a deeper sickness called market capitalism. Their misbegotten efforts have not made them human but something much less than that, something base, ignominious—parasites, in fact.

You could say that the difference between these films is right there in their respective titles. Scorsese’s announces the story of a human being, while Bong’s describes a leechlike creature. Together, they represent two distinct ways—one familiar, the other less so—in which ideology is shaping the movies and the way we see ourselves.

The Irishman is instantly familiar in a nourishing way, like comfort food. It opens with a long tracking shot as a buoyant jukebox hit (“In the Still of the Night” by the Five Satins) plays on the soundtrack, faintly echoing the famous tracking shot through the club in Goodfellas. But this one is set in a nursing home, a puckish acknowledgment that everyone in the Scorsese universe has gotten a little (OK, a lot) older. The whole gang is here: De Niro as Sheeran, his face digitally Botoxed for much of the movie to look a few decades younger; Joe Pesci as mob boss Russell Bufalino, in a subdued performance that nevertheless suggests a coiled menace; Harvey Keitel as Angelo Bruno, an even bigger mob boss, carrying himself with the ease of an elder statesman. Scorsese has never worked with Al Pacino before, yet his presence here, as Hoffa, is so fitting that The Irishman has the feel of a reunion party.

