Pete Buttigieg and the Democrats’ Veteran Problem

By the mid-2000s, Rieckhoff and Soltz had solidified their standing as the center-left’s veterans of choice. Yet like Kerry, neither veteran spoke out in clear opposition to the Iraq War (nor did their groups) until 2007. As a Kerry proxy in 2004, Rieckhoff gave a national Democratic radio address threading the party’s tiny Iraq needle: “It’s going to take time to reestablish this entire government, this entire country, but I think it has enormous potential, and I think the sky’s the limit for the people of Iraq.” VoteVets, meanwhile, criticized only the “execution of the war” and self-identified as a “pro-military” organization “dedicated to the destruction of terror networks around the world.”

The only overt political anti-warriors at this time were Iraq Veterans Against the War. The group’s activism, laced with rage and resentment at the lies that justified the invasion, had mixed success, but it was searing. IVAW’s most impactful work was Winter Soldier, an event at which more than 200 veterans, soldiers, scholars, and Iraq and Afghanistan civilians spoke on the horrors of war. This activism, messy as it was, helped fundamentally change public perceptions of Iraq. In 2008, Barack Obama prevailed with veterans under 60, largely on the promise of ending wars abroad. Yet a veteran who worked on the 2008 campaign said this support came largely through this promise alone, not because of a successful organizing effort. “The community attached themselves to Obama, it was never Obama’s people going into the community,” he said.

This tenuous relationship with veterans began to crumble when Obama went back on his word, in February 2009, and launched a surge of 17,000 troops to Afghanistan. During the 2012 Democratic National Convention in Denver, at a veterans’ organizing session, delegates openly worried that the party wasn’t doing enough to reach key veteran communities.* (In another embarrassing convention incident, the DNC played a tribute video to veterans that inadvertently displayed warships from the Russian Navy.)