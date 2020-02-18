Conservative Supreme Court Justices Take Aim at Scalia

Justice Antonin Scalia, who died four years ago last week, is among the most celebrated figures in the conservative legal movement. George Mason University’s law school now bears his name. His former colleagues on the Supreme Court frequently cite his writings, particularly when it comes to interpreting statutes. President Donald Trump, who often vowed to appoint judges “in the mold of Scalia,” posthumously awarded him the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2018.

But that reverence among does not extend to one of his most influential opinions: the plurality decision he authored in Employment Division v. Smith in 1990. In Smith, Scalia concluded that courts could not use the First Amendment’s Free Exercise Clause to carve out exemptions from “neutral laws of general applicability”—in that case, Oregon’s criminalization of peyote The ruling drew criticism from religious groups across the country and led to a wave of religious-freedom legislation which sought to provide protections that the court refused to enforce on its own.

Three decades later, a coalition of religious groups and legal scholars are now asking the Supreme Court to overturn its ruling in Smith through a new case, Ricks v. Idaho Contracting Board. They argue that Scalia’s concerns about judicial power proved to be largely unfounded, that he misunderstood the Framers’ vision of free exercise protections, and that the ruling has unfairly burdened religious minorities in such cases ever since. If the justices agree to take up the case, the court’s conservative justices could ultimately scrap one of their icon’s most influential decisions.

The case centers around George Ricks, an Idaho contractor who refused to provide his social security number when registering with the Idaho Bureau of Occupational Licenses in 2014. In his petition for the court, Ricks’s lawyers say he has “long had concerns, based on his understanding of the Bible, that it is morally wrong to participate in a governmental universal identification system, especially to buy or sell goods and services.” More specifically, Ricks asserted in a self-written filing in state court that he believes his social security number is “a form of the mark, and in substance (essence) the number of the 2-horned beast written of in the Holy Bible.”