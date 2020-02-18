Conservative Supreme Court Justices Take Aim at Scalia

Three decades later, a coalition of religious groups and legal scholars is now asking the Supreme Court to overturn its ruling in Smith through a new case, Ricks v. Idaho Contracting Board. It argues that Scalia’s concerns about judicial power proved to be largely unfounded, that he misunderstood the framers’ vision of free-exercise protections, and that the ruling has unfairly burdened religious minorities in such cases ever since. If the justices agree to take up the case, the court’s conservative justices could ultimately scrap one of their icon’s most influential decisions.

The case centers around George Ricks, an Idaho contractor who refused to provide his social security number when registering with the Idaho Bureau of Occupational Licenses in 2014. In his petition for the court, Ricks’s lawyers say he has “long had concerns, based on his understanding of the Bible, that it is morally wrong to participate in a governmental universal identification system, especially to buy or sell goods and services.” More specifically, Ricks asserted in a self-written filing in state court that he believes his social security number is “a form of the mark, and in substance (essence) the number of the 2-horned beast written of in the Holy Bible.”

One month later, the board denied Ricks’s application to register as a contractor, placing him in legal jeopardy if he practices his vocation in the state. In response, he mounted a series of legal challenges to the state’s requirement. One argument he raised was that Idaho’s denial of his application violated the First Amendment’s free exercise clause. The Idaho Court of Appeals disagreed. “Generally applicable and neutral laws that incidentally burden the exercise of an individual’s religion do not offend the First Amendment,” the court said, summarizing the Supreme Court’s holding in Smith three decades earlier. Ricks now asks the justices to overturn that precedent.