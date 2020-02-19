The Pipeline Crisis Was Centuries in the Making

This is more or less Scheer’s point, only while the conservative leader meant it as a threat, Skin spoke it as a lamentation. But the part left unsaid by Scheer is the matter of why exactly Indigenous populations in these two extremely wealthy countries have economies and quality-of-life standards that sit so far below their white neighbors. In Canada, Indigenous people live an average 15 years less than their white counterparts, and 80 percent of those who live on reserves have incomes below the federal poverty line. You can find similarly depressing statistics on and off reservations in the U.S.

This is the pipeline crisis: Not just the extractive industry’s predictable and unrelenting drive to ravage the earth for profit, but the intergenerational lock of poverty that leaves so many communities with few options except to sign on the dotted line.

In this way, the CGL pipeline is just another story among many about how things work. For decades, pipelines and other extractive industries, such as mineral and coal mining or logging, have legally pilfered Indigenous land by presenting members of a nation’s council and the citizenry with the same basic sales pitch: “We have money and you do not.” This kind of coercion extends beyond First Nations and Canadian borders, as you can see the same dynamic play out in Native nations in the United States, communities of color plagued by systemic and structural racism, and the poor more broadly. As I wrote last fall in reviewing the fossil fuel pitch post-Standing Rock, it is not an accident that pipelines continue to run through, under, and around rural, low-income towns and nations—it is the entire isolationism model of the extractive industry.



The lackluster economic state of reserves and reservations alike is a direct result of repeated attacks on sovereignty by legislative bodies like the House of Commons. It is the result of children being stolen and disconnected from their home communities; it is the result of the Canadian government, in the year 2020, not delivering clean water to reserves; it is a result of an centuries-spanning plot to commit genocide and steal land and then turn around and use the resulting conditions as an excuse to claim more. The concentrated poverty faced by so many Indigenous families and communities is not some accident of history. And it’s the fact of these conditions—and the coercive, deeply fraught “choices” presented to them in the form of pipeline deals or jobs with the same companies destroying the land on which their heritage rests—that can make it difficult to summarize the scope of a struggle in an easy sound bite.