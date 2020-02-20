The Mischiefs of Michael Bloomberg

At Wednesday night’s Democratic debate, five of the candidates vying for the Democratic presidential nomination spent the evening taking pointed shots at one another. But all five reserved a particular ire for the wealthy former Republican who became the debate’s sixth participant after transmuting nearly half a billion dollars of his personal wealth into high poll numbers across the country, thus gaining access to the affair. Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg came under withering criticism for his history of sexist remarks and actions, his support of stop-and-frisk searches, and a number of other glaring weaknesses. To say that he struggled to defend himself would be an understatement.

After the debate ended, however, Bloomberg’s team kept their focus on the real enemy. “Tonight, Mike Bloomberg presented himself as the leading alternative to Bernie Sanders,” Bloomberg campaign manager Kevin Sheekey said in a statement. “Everyone came to get under Mike’s skin, but instead, Mike got under Bernie’s. Mike delivered the line of the night to Senator Sanders: ‘What a wonderful country we have. The best known socialist in the country happens to be a millionaire with three houses.’”

It’s been noted by many observers, myself included, that Trump is the sort of man that the Founders feared: a reckless demagogue with no interest in maintaining our democratic and constitutional order or the rule of law. Bloomberg, by comparison, may be the candidate that most of the Founders hoped would arise: a wealthy patrician, much like them, who would use his vast resources and influence to defeat what he views as disruptive elements in the nation’s political system.

Bloomberg’s campaign largely exists to suppress the two ascendant factions in American politics. One is the coalition of right-wing nationalists who currently hold power under President Donald Trump. Bloomberg’s core message does not extend far beyond the assertion that he is the best-positioned choice to win in November and restore some semblance of the antebellum system. “I am running to defeat Donald Trump,” he told a North Carolina audience last week. “I am running to restore honor to our government. We’re here to build a country we can be proud of and to get things done and do it in a united way, and that’s what we’re going to do. We’ve got to put ‘united’ back into [the] United States.”