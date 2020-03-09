In 2020, Endorsements Matter More Than Ever

Speaking to reporters after dropping out of the presidential race last week, a deflated Elizabeth Warren admitted that her theory of the Democratic primary was wrong. “I was told at the beginning of this whole undertaking that there are two lanes, a progressive lane that Bernie Sanders is the incumbent for and a moderate lane that Joe Biden is the incumbent for, and there’s no room for anyone else in this,” she said. “I thought that wasn’t right, but evidently it was.”

There were other reasons for Warren’s defeat, of course: sexism, her controversial claims of Native American heritage, and her less than perfect political instincts. A technocratic idealist with a sweeping “plan” for every ill facing the country, she tried to split the difference between the Democratic Party’s two wings, but she ended up being damaged by the perception that she was not much different from Sanders. There was, it seemed, little benefit from being the second-most progressive politician in the 2020 race.



The two-lanes dynamic has been reflected in the power of endorsements this election cycle. In the lefty primary, Warren’s flatlining in the polls coincided with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez endorsing Bernie Sanders, a huge lift for a septuagenarian candidate who had just had a heart attack. In the establishment primary, South Carolina Representative Jim Clyburn almost single-handedly revived Joe Biden’s campaign with a well-timed endorsement before South Carolina, which was followed by a stampede of endorsements before Super Tuesday that included those from Biden’s former rivals Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar. Now Biden is the clear front-runner.



For all the talk of television ads, fundraising, and grassroots organizing, the most important developments in the Democratic primary thus far have all followed major endorsements, which could prove crucial for the rest of the race.

