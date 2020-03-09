In 2020, Endorsements Matter More Than Ever

The 2008 publication of The Party Decides, by political scientists Marty Cohen, David Karol, Hans Noel, and John Zaller, changed that perception. Looking at presidential primary races between 1980 and 2004, the authors found that eight in 10 were decided by endorsements—when party bigwigs lined up behind a candidate before Iowa, that candidate tended to win. “In our theory, party insiders rally to the candidate of their choice, endowing him or her with endorsements, access to fund-raising networks, and pools of talent and volunteer labor,” the authors wrote.

The last two presidents, it should be noted, did not lead in endorsements before Iowa. In 2008, Hillary Clinton and John Edwards were neck and neck in the endorsement race as Obama lagged, while Jeb Bush led the GOP field eight years later (and we all know what happened to him). The “party decides” theory isn’t perfect, as its own authors admit. “In the cases where the party has coordinated on a candidate,” co-author David Karol told Vox’s Andrew Prokop in 2016, “it’s almost always been somebody fairly obvious”: incumbent presidents or vice presidents, or a recent runner-up. He added, “Overall, the book’s findings could be interpreted as making the more prosaic point that when there’s a very clear heir apparent, that person both gets endorsed by the party and tends to end up winning.”



In 2020, endorsements tell a complicated story. Biden has been the clear front-runner in the endorsement primary since entering the race. But Kamala Harris was second—until, that is, she dropped out of the race in December, two months before voting began. Michael Bloomberg, despite being in the race for only three months, quickly accrued dozens of endorsements, mostly from mayors who had benefited from his financial largesse. FiveThirtyEight, which assigns points for endorsements based on their prominence, awarded Warren 103 points—the second most in the primary, behind Biden, who has 586. Warren got nods from a number of important figures, such as former presidential candidate Julian Castro, congresswoman and “squad” member Ayanna Pressley, and American Federation of Teachers president Randi Weingarten. She was also, along with Klobuchar, endorsed by the editorial board of The New York Times.

