The Conversations Warren Never Had

Native citizenship and nationhood is often messy, or the very least vexing, a direct result of the jagged violence of colonization. If you try to look up the population numbers for Native Americans and Native Alaskans, you’ll get anywhere from 6.8 million people claiming ancestral ties to the shaky 2010 census count of those who solely identified as Native that clocked in at 2.9 million. This was the central theme in Warren’s own DNA test, which she took as part of an ill-considered effort to address her previous claims to Cherokee heritage. She was not claiming to be a citizen; she only ever claimed that one of her ancestors was. But her vague decades-long claim alone was enough to set off the alarms, because it continues to be such a nagging issue for tribal nations. Anti-disenrollment campaigns, fighting against efforts by tribal nations to prune citizens from member rolls, exist because disenrollment does, too. It has since the Europeans arrived: High Country News recently featured a report on how the ancestors of Oklahoma Republican governor and Cherokee Nation citizen Kevin Stitt were once sued by the Nation for attempting to work their ways onto the rolls under false pretenses in the nineteenth century. Again, it’s messy and nontraditional, but it’s the system colonization left us with. And it all boils down to the same basic problem as the one that undermines the dreadful polls on racist team names: Even when standing in solidarity with Indian Country, there remains the question of who gets to say they’re Native.

My name has not yet been removed from the letter, but I accepted the decision without a fight because I don’t need anyone else’s validation save for my own tribe’s. I also understood that it was born out of distrust in colonizing forces, not of me personally or the Sappony. But I couldn’t help but see the irony: that in being forced to react to actions like Warren’s and worse, of those who claim flimsy ancestral ties for personal satisfaction or advancement, Native people are now forced to adhere to the legitimacy granted by a federal government that once tried to exterminate all of us. The question of belonging is now being decided by a body that oversaw genocide.

Plenty of Native voters, myself included, would have happily voted for Warren in the general election. There was a brief point, after the DNA test video but before her tank in the polls in October of last year, that it legitimately seemed like Warren was poised to overtake Sanders as Biden’s progressive challenger. I made peace with the notion quickly. She didn’t just have plans for every new domestic program; she had meticulously crafted, almost insanely thoughtful blueprints developed to achieve them. And on Indian Country, she had no match. The second candidate behind Julián Castro to drop a plan specifically curated for the Native population, Warren’s exhaustive document covered nearly every major necessary overhaul Congress, the courts, and the executive branch need to make. Her call for an Oliphant fix—which would allow tribal governments to have criminal jurisdiction over non-Natives on tribal lands—was the single-most impressive and nuanced reaction to jurisdictional mismanagement of Indian Country by the federal government.



But the media cycle is a cruel, stupefying beast. Every couple weeks, for reasons that have more to do with dramatics than actual politics, new winners and losers would have to be created to fuel the entertainment-driven psychos on cable news. People like Pete Buttigieg and Mike Bloomberg attracted the crucial, and self-fulfilling attention of the media, while Warren, amidst a devastating poll, an unnecessarily convoluted Medicare for All rollout, and subsequent public beefing to her left, floundered.