Legal Weed Is the Next Tribal Sovereignty Test

This could also prove to be the case for the Oglala Sioux Tribe. But unlike the nations located in Washington and Nevada, where cannabis has been legalized since 2012 and 2016 respectively, Pine Ridge is surrounded by a red state, where it’s not. And last year, Republican Governor Kristi Noem vetoed a bill passed by a Republican-held state legislature that would have legalized industrialized hemp—a variety of the cannabis plant that does not cause a high when ingested. Noem said she feared that hemp would “be opening the door to allowing marijuana to be legalized.”

There is a limit to how much Noem and the state can directly interfere with the Oglala’s potential operations, as state and county law enforcement do not have jurisdiction in any of the nine reservations in the state. What’s more, the entire quandary could be proven moot by next winter, as people in South Dakota are voting in November on a proposed constitutional amendment to legalize recreational marijuana.

Until then, the biggest unknown is the question of how the Trump administration’s Department of Justice will respond to the Oglala Sioux’s plans. Marijuana is still classified as a Schedule I drug alongside heroin under federal law. But with the past decade of state-led pushes to legalize, there’s a limit to what the attorney general can effectively do, and Bill Barr is no Jeff Sessions. Barr stated in his Senate confirmation hearing that though he would prefer a uniform federal law against marijuana, he believed, with 10 states having legalized it recreationally, federal law should be reformed so that the states are allowed to set their own laws without fear of federal repercussion. So as long as a business is complying with state law, it has nothing to worry about.