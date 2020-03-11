Legal Weed Is the Next Tribal Sovereignty Test

On Tuesday, the Oglala Sioux Tribe overwhelmingly voted to legalize marijuana for recreational and medicinal use on the Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota. As Chase Iron Eyes, a spokesman for President Julian Bear Runner, told the Associated Press earlier this week, the move is an effort to exercise sovereignty in order to bring much needed financial relief to the tribe. “We need an internal, regenerative, self-sustaining solution,” he said. That solution is weed.

What the Lakota nation is attempting will be tricky politically, but not entirely lacking in precedent. Gaming operations like casinos and natural resource extraction have long defined the American public’s understanding of Indian Country’s financial foundation, but hemp and marijuana production is poised to join them. Other tribal nations, like like the Squamish Tribe in Washington State and the Las Vegas Paiutes in Nevada, have been operating their own dispensaries and cannabis lounges for years. “We laughed at first about it. Like, ‘Oh crap, we’re going to be weed dealers?’” Benny Tso, a former tribal council chair of the Paiutes, told The Guardian last year. “After we got the jokes aside, we started digging into the numbers. It was just a different way to generate revenue for the tribe when we realized we needed to do something to put our people in better situations.” The funds generated by marijuana sales by tribal businesses in those states have proven, at least for the moment, to be cash cows relative to the initial investments made by tribal nations. So much so that Cherokee Nation President Chuck Hoskin Jr. commissioned a working panel in January to look into the industry.

This could also prove to be the case for the Oglala Sioux Tribe. But unlike the nations located in Washington and Nevada, where cannabis has been legalized since 2012 and 2016, Pine Ridge is surrounded by a red state where it’s not. And last year, Republican Governor Kristi Noem vetoed a bill passed by a Republican-held state legislature that would legalized industrialized hemp—a variety of the cannabis plant that does not cause a high when ingested. Noem said she feared that hemp would “be opening the door to allowing marijuana to be legalized.”

There is a limit to how much Noem and the state can directly interfere with the Oglala’s potential operations, as state and county law enforcement do not have jurisdiction in any of the nine reservations in the state. What’s more, the entire quandary could be proven moot by next winter, as people in South Dakota are voting in November on a proposed constitutional amendment to legalize recreational marijuana.