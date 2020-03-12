Cable News for the Left?

Though Means TV has a weekly news show, it is not a news network in any traditional sense and features content from filmmakers across the world. “A lot of the stuff we have is entertainment,” Burton said. “We felt like you really don’t want to watch news for 24 hours a day. We have to have a release that still reinforces our worldview and the reality we live in.”



Like the leftist podcasts that emerged during the last election, these shows want to become hubs for Sanders’s supporters and others on the left. Whether they can actually compete with cable news is another question. Means TV has no ambition to do so; instead it is trying to create new content for younger cord-cutters who are unlikely to have cable, let alone watch cable news. But Vice does want to compete with MSNBC, and shifting cable news’s coverage of the left will require pressure from Vice and other emerging networks and platforms.



A major problem with MSNBC’s coverage is the lack of genuine ideological diversity on many of its shows. The network likes to think that Joe Scarborough and James Carville represent the totality of the American political spectrum, but there are actually fewer Sanders-style leftists on the network than his popularity would warrant. Shows like Rising or Vice’s new programming could increase pressure on MSNBC and other cable networks to take the left more seriously. “You have to do everything you can, even if it’s not taken seriously, to get heard by the mainstream,” Ball told me.

