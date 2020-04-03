Impeach Him Again

It is crucial not to think of Trump’s mistakes as purely failures of competence, though they are that too. They are, just as importantly, failures of ideology. So it would be ideal for Democrats to use this moment to make the case against conservatism itself, instead of acting like this would all be basically fine if the Republicans of a decade ago were in charge. Joe Biden’s much-praised TV ad about Trump’s poor handling of the coronavirus pandemic flashed an image of George W. Bush standing on the wreckage of 9/11; Bush’s “handling” of that crisis included starting the Iraq War, to say nothing of his government’s handling of Hurricane Katrina. There would be nothing to stop Democrats from painting Trump’s failed response to the pandemic as both a natural result of his revolting personality and incompetence, and in tune with a party propped up by the sorts of corporate monsters who would rather send you to work in a pandemic than hurt profits—other than their steadfast commitment to playing by the rules of a politics that never existed anywhere other than Aaron Sorkin’s addled imagination.



If anyone did not already know that impeachment is a political process, the experience of this year should have clarified things for them. This means that, yes, the same problems that prevented Trump being convicted for corruption—most importantly, a Republican majority in the Senate with no interest in giving up power—would likely prevent Trump being convicted on this issue. Early as it is, the fact that Trump’s approval ratings are going up does not bode well for the prospects of marshaling the political will to remove him. Yet it is hard not to think that the political calculus could look a little different once the hundred thousand body bags that the federal government has sought start to fill up; that this would have a far greater political effect than a story in which the major practical impacts were some withheld military aid for a foreign country and lost jobs for Beltway diplomats. Over time, more and more of us will know someone who has become gravely ill or died because of this disease. It is impossible to imagine the damage this will do, to an already broken country, and what that damage might do to our politics.



But perhaps the best argument against impeaching Trump for his handling of coronavirus is simply the way the Democrats handled it last time around, and their handling so far of the current crisis. Pelosi pushed for a quick impeachment on a limited number of charges, and got what she wanted. The story came and went. It’s almost funny, now, to remember it even happened; just another one of those “Ah! Nevertheless,” moments in the long story of Democrats’ cries of protest about Trump misconduct leading to nothing; not even a dent in his approval ratings. This is a party that cannot find its way to proposing adequate measures to help poor and middle class Americans who are about to go through the most violent economic shock in decades, perhaps in the country’s entire history, but can find their way to floating a repeal of a tax on the rich. It cannot even bring itself, as millions lose their health coverage, to acknowledge the stupidity of employer-sponsored insurance.



In a sensible world, where the actions of the president have some consequences, Trump would have been impeached a month into his term; in a less-sensible but still vaguely understandable world, there would be some feasible way to remove a president whose actions are causing thousands of preventable deaths. The plain fact that there isn’t, and that the party tasked with running this opposition is still struggling to tie its shoelaces, is just another glimpse of the truth that this crisis has revealed from the beginning: America is very, very bad at being a country.