The Brands Feel Your Pain

CSR took off in the early 2000s after a string of high-profile P.R. disasters in the previous decade, including protests over Nike’s labor abuses and Shell’s controversial attempt to sink an oil rig in the North Sea. “Rather than shrink away from the battle,” Deborah Doane, a writer who covers civil society and philanthropy, wrote in 2006, “corporations emerged brandishing CSR as the friendly face of capitalism.” Today, CSR initiatives range from MAC’s Viva Glam program, which donates proceeds from lipstick sales to charities (and recently pledged $10 million to coronavirus relief funds) to the charitable foundations established by tech giants like Google and Facebook. Of course, though such projects do provide welcome aid in some cases, they’re usually also convenient opportunities for P.R. boosts without much sacrifice to companies’ bottom lines. And in many cases, corporate do-good measures serve as a distraction from their most egregious practices. As author and environmentalist Bill McKibben once wrote of Walmart’s much-publicized introduction of an organic line, “It makes scant difference whether Wal-Mart starts stocking organic food or not, because the real problem is the imperative to ship products all over the world, sell them in vast, downtown-destroying complexes, and push prices so low that neither workers nor responsible suppliers can prosper.” It’s also obvious enough at this point that while corporations talk a good game about serving their communities and the public, their lobbying and political donations tell a very different story.

The CSR boom is also the result of decades of free-market policies in which the government has increasingly declined to intervene on climate change, poverty, and economic inequality and left such problems to be “solved” by the market. When it comes to the pandemic, the absence of a coherent or consistent federal response—let alone a well-functioning safety net or an adequate national stockpile of medical supplies—has created a void that leaves us at the mercy of corporations’ goodwill to procure protective equipment for health care professionals and other essential workers. The absurdity is that there are still other more sustainable and holistic options, including the proper use of the Defense Production Act, which Trump has only half-heartedly and sporadically invoked so far. As national security expert James E. Baker wrote in The New York Times last Friday, “The federal government has all the authority it needs to close the supply gap, allocate resources among states, and prepare for the production and distribution of the vaccine to come.” It just won’t, is all.

In the meantime, brands and their marketing schemes will continue to serve as an insufficient backstop to the medical supply shortage and lack of national social and economic safeguards. Last week, Levi’s announced it would host an online concert series featuring artists like Questlove and Jaden Smith to provide some joy in the midst of the pandemic. “I’ve spent a lot of time thinking, pondering how we all contribute every day to making the world a place we want to inhabit,” Levi’s chief marketing officer wrote. “And so, in this frame of mind, I’ve been challenging myself and my team: What can we do? How can we help?” It’s a nice thought. One might have asked the same question of the company in 2018, when it paid an effective federal tax rate of zero percent.