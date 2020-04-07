The Brands Feel Your Pain

Last week, the famously stoic Anna Wintour said she “broke down” upon hearing from her friend Ralph Lauren, the designer and businessman worth approximately $6 billion, that the philanthropic wing of the Ralph Lauren Corporation had pledged $10 million to organizations undertaking coronavirus relief efforts. As the pandemic continues to spread and medical supplies around the globe run low, a number of luxury and mass market brands have pledged money to charities fighting the outbreak or even pivoted their production to manufacturing hospital garments and other medical supplies. New Balance and Brooks Brothers are now making masks and gowns; Louis Vuitton’s perfume department and Kylie Jenner’s skincare line are manufacturing hand sanitizer. “I have never been more proud of our industry,” Wintour wrote in Vogue.

In a similar effort, Sweetgreen and Starbucks pledged to donate free salad bowls and coffee, respectively, to hospital workers, while Chipotle, Popeyes, and KFC said they would temporarily waive delivery fees to accommodate people under stay-at-home orders. For their part, the eight largest banks, which include Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan Chase, graciously promised to halt the controversial and self-serving practice of stock buybacks, at least through the end of June, to free up more funds for individual and business loans. These initiatives and others have been accompanied by a deluge of brands blasting coronavirus updates to customers, including somewhat maladroit dispatches like the one from 1-800-Contacts that read, “A combination of excitement and solemn responsibility rested upon us all: during these uncertain times, you decided to turn to us for contact lenses.”

According to several industry reports, brands must now perform an uneasy balancing act when it comes to their marketing and public relations efforts as the coronavirus death toll continues to climb. “They’re not sure what to do because this is unprecedented and there’s a need to strike a tone between being very sensitive to what is a very scary time [and making money],” one PR consultant told Vox. Reception to such efforts can vary, often depending on whether or not a given brand was considered, even in myopically capitalist terms, “virtuous” before the pandemic. For instance, Los Angeles Apparel, an American Apparel spinoff launched by ousted CEO and sexual predator Dov Charney in 2016, announced in March that it would start manufacturing surgical masks and gowns for hospital workers. But on Instagram, the company said it would also sell the same masks to consumers ($30 for a pack of 3), and subsequently came under fire both for its perceived coronavirus profiteering and for its ads, which displayed models posing in cloth masks and little else, true to Charney’s signature sleazy-casual branding. (“So tasteful,” grumbled one Instagram commenter.) The retailer Everlane also attracted criticism for announcing a jeans sale with the message “We’re all in this together” shortly after laying off its “customer experience” team, which recently announced a union drive and has called the layoffs illegal retaliation.

In the current economic freeze, with unemployment claims at nearly 10 million, the retail sector has suffered a serious shock that’s unlikely to abate soon. Those in the industry hit hardest are predictably the low-wage retail workforce who have been furloughed or laid off. On the other hand, it’s difficult to muster much sympathy for the brands themselves, which often seem to display levels of sensitivity inversely proportional to their profits. (McDonald’s, for instance, unveiled a new logo that depicted its golden arches separated in a nod to social distancing, while also fighting sick leave for its workers.)