The Shock Doctrine Came for Bail Reform

Cuomo got his wish. The budget passed on Thursday significantly scaled back money bail reform, meaning that more New Yorkers merely charged with criminal offenses would languish in jail if they couldn’t afford to make bond. At the same time as the coronavirus threatened to overwhelm Rikers, along with other jails and prisons across the state, Cuomo was ensuring those cells would remain filled with people too poor to purchase their release, unable to take the precautions the governor reminded viewers of each day. “As we’ve said before, the coronavirus is truly vicious and effective at what the virus does,” the governor said at his Sunday briefing. “It’s an effective killer. People who are very vulnerable must stay isolated and protected.”

Money bail wasn’t completely eliminated by the 2019 reform measures: Courts were still permitted to set bail for people accused of violent felonies, and those who could not pay would remain incarcerated while awaiting trial. The fundamental premise of bail—that ability to pay determined whom it was “safe” to release—remained in the law. Years of work by community bail funds had made that inequality plain, as Nick Pinto recently reported in this magazine, and that inequality would persist even had the reforms not been rolled back this month.

Still, as a decarceration measure, bail reform was working. The state’s jail population had dropped by 30 percent, according to the Vera Institute for Justice, down to 14,983 the month reform took effect from 21,406 at the same time the previous year. It could grow again now by thousands. In seeking to placate bail reform opponents, the changes just pushed through expand courts’ ability to deny bail. Fifteen new kinds of offenses were added to the bail-eligible list, including a catch-all category, “Any felony or class A misdemeanor involving harm to an identifiable person or property committed while charges are pending on another felony or class A misdemeanor involving harm to an identifiable person or property.” It was a way of returning misdemeanors, including property crimes that don’t physically harm actual people, to the bail-eligible list. “Remanding people for misdemeanors is something that has never been done in New York,” Scott Levy, chief policy counsel for the Bronx Defenders, told Slate ahead of the vote.





As much of a compromise as bail reform was in the first place, leaving some activists even more attuned to the ways criminal justice reform can often fall short, the rollback fight has played out at a full-throated, panicked volume. In the winter, in cop-friendly tabloids and pro-law enforcement social media groups, those seeking to preserve money bail attempted to link what they mischaracterized as a crime wave to people newly released due to reform. Then, as Covid-19 infections exploded in the city and public defenders and activists demanded the release of those sitting unprotected in jail, the anti-reformers won out, thanks to Cuomo’s budget strong-arming. “We are the only state in the country that in the middle of this public health crisis have decided to increase the number of people who are incarcerated in jails,” said Nick Encalada- Malinowski of the community-based organization VOCAL-NY.