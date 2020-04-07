The Shock Doctrine Came for Bail Reform

The state’s fight against bail reform and its fight against the coronavirus pandemic have now intertwined, both opportunities to capitalize on panic, shock-doctrine style. Taking advantage of this crisis while hiding in the spotlight, Cuomo can simultaneously duck the protest over the reform rollback and walk into broader public acclaim. There are no good lessons here: Yes, Democrats will cave to the carceral state that so many in the party still wish to uphold and benefit from, and yes, due to yet more government failure, people who might not have otherwise contracted this virus will die.

The governor still has significant, life-giving power as yet unexercised here. At his discretion, he can release people in harm’s way in his jails and prisons. He has not clearly committed to this. (A request to the governor’s office to confirm and detail what his jail and prison release plan might look like has gone unanswered as of publication.) “After much pressure, Governor Cuomo announced on March 27 that 1,100 people in jail for ‘technical parole violations’ would be released,” Janos Marton, a candidate for Manhattan district attorney, said in a statement Monday. “Ten days later, there is still significant confusion among government agencies and attorneys about what Cuomo meant by this. Tragically, Michael Tyson, who was on Rikers Island for a technical parole violation, succumbed to Covid-19 yesterday. He should not have been in jail. He should still be alive.”

While incarcerated people become ill and die, Cuomo performs—and some across the country even want him to perform—as a kind of substitute coronavirus commander in chief. Following his afternoon briefing on Sunday, the governor tweeted, “Cabin Fever. I have it, you have it. What are you doing to help keep it at bay?” Tyson died that same day. His was the first death of what public health experts have predicted will be many. It was a death at the hands of the state by other means. I had to look it up. The last time New York State officially carried out an execution was 1963.