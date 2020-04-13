The Problem With Shrimp

In 2015, a bombshell story from the Associated Press reported that Burmese migrants, including children, were spending upwards of 16 hours per day peeling shrimp in Thailand, helping to sustain the country as one of the biggest providers of the crustacean in the world. Five years later, it looks like little has changed, with Human Rights Watch calling the country’s adjustments to the industry “cosmetic” in early 2018. Thailand remains the world’s largest exporter of shrimp. The human cost of the world’s obsession with this specific seafood—it accounts for a full quarter of the seafood consumption in the U.S., and it’s estimated that the average American eats four pounds per year—hasn’t changed either eating or production behavior. And amazingly, there is yet another ethical issue to consider with shrimp and prawns: the greenhouse gas emissions of farming them.



According to Our World in Data, farmed prawns (“prawn” and “shrimp” are commonly used interchangeably in the culinary and agricultural world despite technically being two different types of animals) follow only beef, coffee, and chocolate in non-methane greenhouse gas emissions. Yet they are rarely discussed in the same manner as beef, which is broadly acknowledged in food media and by environmentalists as a food to be consumed rarely and consciously. Seafood generally has a health and sustainability halo because it does, when wild-caught, require less resources for its production. But farmed seafood has been outpacing wild catch in recent years, making up the majority of the global market starting in 2014.

Farmed prawns now account for 55 percent of global shrimp production, which generally takes place in the tropical and subtropical areas of Asia and South America. Jennifer Kaplan, who teaches food systems at the Culinary Institute of America in St. Helena California, said the reason for those high emissions has to do with the destruction of carbon-rich mangroves and the deforestation that occurs when clearing out space for farming. Cutting down trees both removes a natural means of capturing greenhouse gases and also releases what they’ve stored. “That’s why those farmed prawns have such a big footprint,” she told me.

The detrimental impact of shrimp farming on humans and the environment has been reported for quite a long time without a widespread response. In 2003, the Environmental Justice Foundation issued a report tracking how shrimp farms have blocked native people from accessing their own coast and its resources, and how the loss of mangroves increases the risks from tidal waves and cyclones for rural communities. A 2017 publication on the relationship between mangroves and shrimp cultivation noted that some shrimp-producing countries have seen an uptick in disease outbreaks owing to the environmental destruction caused by these aquaculture operations.

The World Wildlife Federation has stated that aquaculture could be a sustainable means of raising seafood, if regulations are in place to keep environmental destruction in check and diversify the type of products raised. But right now, 80 percent of farmed shrimp consist of only two species; the lack of genetic diversity has the potential to breed disease and wipe out the entire crop. Government regulation and oversight that promotes biodiversity, caps production, ensures sustainable farm construction, and creates guidelines for international trade could ensure that the shrimp served at a restaurant or sold at the market were neither environmentally destructive nor cultivated using exploited labor.