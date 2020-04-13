The Problem With Shrimp

Farmed prawns now account for 55 percent of global shrimp production, which generally takes place in the tropical and subtropical areas of Asia and South America. Jennifer Kaplan, who teaches food systems at the Culinary Institute of America in St. Helena California, said the reason for those high emissions has to do with the destruction of carbon-rich mangroves and the deforestation that occurs when clearing out space for farming. Cutting down trees both removes a natural means of capturing greenhouse gases and also releases what they’ve stored. “That’s why those farmed prawns have such a big footprint,” she told me.

The detrimental impact of shrimp farming on humans and the environment has been reported for quite a long time without a widespread response. In 2003, the Environmental Justice Foundation issued a report tracking how shrimp farms have blocked native people from accessing their own coast and its resources, and how the loss of mangroves increases the risks from tidal waves and cyclones for rural communities. A 2017 publication on the relationship between mangroves and shrimp cultivation noted that some shrimp-producing countries have seen an uptick in disease outbreaks owing to the environmental destruction caused by these aquaculture operations.

The World Wildlife Federation has stated that aquaculture could be a sustainable means of raising seafood, if regulations are in place to keep environmental destruction in check and diversify the type of products raised. But right now, 80 percent of farmed shrimp consist of only two species; the lack of genetic diversity has the potential to breed disease and wipe out the entire crop. Government regulation and oversight that promotes biodiversity, caps production, ensures sustainable farm construction, and creates guidelines for international trade could ensure that the shrimp served at a restaurant or sold at the market were neither environmentally destructive nor cultivated using exploited labor.