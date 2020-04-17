A New Home in a Country Shuttered by a Pandemic

“Right now their rent may be covered by refugee programs, but that clock is ticking.”



Of that first group, Aizenman said, “Right now their rent may be covered by refugee programs, but that clock is ticking. They’re going to have a roof over their head and their urgent needs are going to be met, but they’re not getting that normal beginning to launch them. But those are just the basics, she added: “When this all ends, it’s going to take some time to get them job ready. They need a social [security number], they need a state I.D. They can’t get bank accounts.” It also doesn’t help that refugees whose travel is coordinated by the United Nations’ International Organization for Migration (IOM)—which is the majority—are required to pay the organization back.

The issues aren’t just with work, though. A lot of what the VOLAGs and their affiliates do is to simply get refugees used to the U.S., practically and culturally. This is much more difficult in a country that is mostly shut down due to a pandemic. “Where are [local] food pantries? How do you walk there?” said Alicia Wrenn, senior director of resettlement and integration at HIAS, which was founded in 1881 as The Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society and is one of the nine large VOLAGs in the U.S. “Somebody would normally explain how to use the bus. They would actually take them to the metro and ride with them.” In this way, much of the early resettlement process relies on interaction and shared community spaces. As stay-home orders and social distancing guidelines force more and more of us apart, all of that is now much harder, at a time when recent arrivals need that support more than ever.

In some cases, this has caused friction between refugees and local resettlement groups, whose hands are somewhat tied by the crisis. Mumtaz Sharzad worked with U.S. military and civilian contractors in Afghanistan for five years before receiving an SIV in early March. Typically, travel is arranged by the IOM, but Mumtaz feared that the U.S. would set up border closures as the virus spread and decided to buy tickets for himself and his pregnant wife. “I was living with my family, my father, my brothers, my sisters, my wife. So I spent all the money I got each month from my job on my family,” he said. “When I bought the tickets, I borrowed some money from relatives.”

Now in Maryland, he is vexed by the various systems governing his new life. “We have Medicaid, but we don’t know how to use it, how it works, how it benefits us, because no one is telling us,” he said. The day before we spoke, he said he had horrible chest pains and called his case manager, but she told him they weren’t allowed to come into clients’ homes during the pandemic. After a couple Google searches, he discovered 911; paramedics told him that he was experiencing extreme stress.