The Grim New Relevance of Workers Memorial Day

The United States loves a good holiday, and depending on how detailed a calendar one keeps, there are daily opportunities to celebrate everything from gumdrops to argyle. (I finished writing this on National Spanish Paella Day.) And given our political leaders’ penchant for trumpeting America’s (faltering) manufacturing prowess and undying respect for (some) hard-working families, there are a number of holidays—both informal and federally recognized—dedicated to the struggles of the working class.

Labor Day is the best-known, though it is of course little more than a federal sleight of hand meant to distract the toiling class from the true worker’s holiday, May Day (an international celebration of workers that’s rather gruesomely marked on official U.S. calendars as “Loyalty Day”). This year’s May Day celebrations will most likely be rather muted, given the need for social distancing and impossibility of gathering in the streets. But the revolutionary flame that sparked the first American May Day parade in 1886, when anarchist firebrands Lucy and Albert Parsons led a parade of unemployed workers through the streets of Chicago, still burns; this year, it has been transmuted into a growing call for a large-scale May rent strike.

But even ahead of this year’s May Day festivities there’s another, more somber workers’ holiday worth observing in earnest: April 28 is Workers Memorial Day, an international day of remembrance for workers who have been injured or killed on the job, or after being exposed to hazards at work. It’s a grim holiday in any year, but it has a special resonance now, with so many workers facing the cruel choice of either reporting for work amid a pandemic or struggling to make do as job prospects evaporate and a new recession sets in.

This day holds a personal meaning for me, as it must for many others. Last month, my grandfather died. He was 82 and had been fighting off lung cancer for a while; I didn’t know how bad it had gotten until near the very end, because he did his best to hide the extent of the damage. He was a hard man, an ornery son of a bitch who played his cards close to his chest, loved a gin and tonic, and never took painkillers, even after countless surgical procedures had ravaged his body and left his steel backbone bent. I loved him more than anything, and I was always his favorite; he was the kind of man who was still getting into bar fights in his seventies, but he always saved a wink for me. He was an unschooled farm boy, then a Marine, then split his time between factory jobs and a side gig as a motel janitor. It was the decades he spent working as a millwright in an iron powder factory that broke his body, but I never expected him to die in his bed. It was undignified—too soft for a man like him.