Imagining a Real “Right to Work”

It’s true enough that plenty of the more than 26 million currently unemployed workers may hope to return to their jobs, even if doing so comes at great personal risk. But that, of course, is mostly out of sheer necessity. “Capitalism begins not with the offer of work, but with the imperative to earn a living,” the historian Michael Denning once wrote. Since the vast majority of people have to work to survive—and because the country’s threadbare social safety net, including its onerous unemployment system, offers only the flimsiest cushion for anyone who loses their income—the choice of returning to work in a pandemic is less a triumph of freedom than it is a gamble on one of two bad options. In the states that have begun to scale back shutdown orders, consumers will be free to decide whether getting a haircut or dining out is worth the risk; the employees at those establishments, on the other hand, won’t have much say in the matter.

The grotesque distortion of the notion of freedom when it comes to employment is perhaps most famously captured by the long-standing right-wing concept of “right-to-work,” the neologism for a type of union-busting legislation that allow workers to opt out of union dues and subsequently undermines the strength and financial resources of organized labor. But in this moment of conservatives braying for freedom to return to the workplace, particularly with spiking unemployment and no clear end to the pandemic, there’s also a chance to envision a new kind of right to work that meaningfully expands the freedom of workers—bringing real autonomy, better conditions, and more ease to our working lives—in the economy to come.

Right-to-work laws germinated in the 1940s as the result of a business backlash to the National Labor Relations Act, signed by Franklin D. Roosevelt the decade prior, which enshrined the right of private sector employees to unionize and engage in collective bargaining. Over the next several decades, business groups and right-wing interests pushed right-to-work laws. Today, 27 states in the U.S. are right-to-work states, and the Supreme Court’s 2018 Janus decision further imposed right-to-work on the public sector.