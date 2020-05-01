Imagining a Real “Right to Work”

The best way to fix an economy devastated by a pandemic, the president and other conservatives insisted from the start, was simply to send workers back into the fray. And now, a little more than a month after the first statewide stay-at-home order was issued in California—with more than one million reported coronavirus cases in the United States and a death toll of over 60,000—several governors have decided they’ve waited long enough. Last week, Governor Brian Kemp opened restaurants, gyms, and hair salons in Georgia; early this week, states including Tennessee, Texas, and South Carolina followed suit and loosened restrictions on businesses. Yet more states, whose stay-at-home orders expire at the end of April, could start opening by May 1.

The right, for its part, has shrouded this willful disregard for public health in the language of freedom. Earlier this month, seemingly in support of a handful of protests against statewide coronavirus lockdowns, Trump tweeted “LIBERATE MINNESOTA,” followed by “LIBERATE MICHIGAN” and “LIBERATE VIRGINIA.” Fox News’s Laura Ingraham, too, claimed that the shutdown orders constituted a violation of liberty. “Give me your best guidance on protocols, but we cannot deny our people their basic freedoms any longer,” she said last week. On his radio show, Sean Hannity marveled at the passion of the anti-lockdown demonstrators. “It’s amazing how much people want to get to work, they’re dying to get back to work,” he said, the bleak accuracy of his wording probably not intended.

It’s true enough that plenty of the more than 26 million currently unemployed workers may hope to return to their jobs, even if doing so comes at great personal risk. But that, of course, is mostly out of sheer necessity. “Capitalism begins not with the offer of work, but with the imperative to earn a living,” the historian Michael Denning once wrote. Since the vast majority of people have to work to survive—and because the country’s threadbare social safety net, including its onerous unemployment system, offers only the flimsiest cushion for anyone who loses their income—the choice of returning to work in a pandemic is less a triumph of freedom than it is a gamble on one of two bad options. In the states that have begun to scale back shutdown orders, consumers will be free to decide whether getting a haircut or dining out is worth the risk; the employees at those establishments, on the other hand, won’t have much say in the matter.

The grotesque distortion of the notion of freedom when it comes to employment is perhaps most famously captured by the long-standing right-wing concept of “right-to-work,” the neologism for a type of union-busting legislation that allow workers to opt out of union dues and subsequently undermines the strength and financial resources of organized labor. But in this moment of conservatives braying for freedom to return to the workplace, particularly with spiking unemployment and no clear end to the pandemic, there’s also a chance to envision a new kind of right to work that meaningfully expands the freedom of workers—bringing real autonomy, better conditions, and more ease to our working lives—in the economy to come.