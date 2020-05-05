The All-Consuming White Pandemic Protester

Taken together, what we’re witnessing is the question of who gets to exist in public in America—who gets to be seen and heard—only now against the backdrop of a global pandemic. It’s a racist and classist disparity that brings a kind of hyper-visibility to people of color—through over-policing and public surveillance—and simultaneous invisibility—as those same communities are failed by the state’s public health response and media coverage of the fallout.

The anti-stay-home protesters, and their political allies who want to “reopen” the economy, will only force people of color deeper into this double bind: They are often the frontline, high-contact workers made most vulnerable during the pandemic. So if the virus, which is predicted to nearly double its current daily death toll to 3,000 by June, resurges in the fall and winter as widely expected, it will again do the most damage to these workers and their communities. And yet, despite this systemic and unnecessary cruelty, thanks to centuries of precedent, it is still almost impossible to imagine a similar occupation of public space by Black, Latinx, or Native citizens not ending in horrific, state-sanctioned violence and paternalistic finger-wagging from both Democratic leaders and the media.

Think about the movements within these communities that have quickly and quietly become background noise: The petitions and sickouts initiated by Amazon workers. The local and national rent strike movements. The protests by low-wage workers forced to enter the petri dishes that are meat processing plants. These are more representative of the life-or-death decisions facing the working class, and particularly low-wage workers of color, both now and when businesses are reopened. But because they lack striking visuals, the nation’s attention has instead been turned toward protesters who represent a statistically slim percentage of the nation.

This is another version of the invisibility being enforced on vulnerable communities right now, particularly working class communities of color: The labor actions being staged across the country are life-giving in an almost literal sense. They are workers fighting for safer conditions and hazard pay, both to keep themselves and others safe. The anti-lockdown protests, in contrast, are life-taking. They are, as my colleagues at TNR have written in recent weeks, protests about sending other people back to work.

