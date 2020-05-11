The Art of Staying Home

Writers make for remarkably talented shut-ins and isolates. They’re famous for it—Proust sealed in his cork-lined room, Dickinson in her attic, Thoreau in his DIY cabin relying, or so he wrote, only on himself. The life of the writer is narcissistically introverted, requiring a constant interrogation of fleeting thoughts and emotions ideally undertaken in a closed-off room of one’s own. Writers are brains floating in space, living their truer lives in the virtual space of the page, existing in imaginary worlds.

DRIFTS: A NOVEL by Kate Zambreno Riverhead Books, 336 pp., $26.00

Or at least that was one, cliché image of writerly exceptionalism. If the writing life involves sitting at home, pursuing random urges, indulging in deep research of minutiae, and corresponding from afar with friends and intimates, then COVID-19 quarantine has created millions of literary superstars. Quarantine is the collective experience of non-experience, and yet the pandemic is still so all-encompassing that it demands to be recorded, whether in diary entries, social-media posts, or just tallies of the endless days passed.



Kate Zambreno’s new novel Drifts was not written with a pandemic in mind, of course. But the pandemic might be the best context in which to read it. An autofictional portrayal of stasis, indecision, and the difficulty of living in a civilization that seems to have passed its expiration date some years previously, the novel already exists in a hazy state of self-isolation. Reading it now, you don’t have to be a published writer or an adjunct professor to identify deeply with the author-narrator as she works from home eternally supine, wanders the confines of her neighborhood, takes photographs of her dog, watches YouTube videos, and tries to figure out if creating anything is possible. This spiky book, with its fragmented prose and Sebaldian black-and-white photos, has become unexpectedly relatable.

Relatability is not Zambreno’s goal: This is a depiction of a life committed to art to an extreme, almost unbearable degree. She focuses on questions of how to maintain inspiration and artistic productivity, structuring everything else around the creative practice—neglecting the impossible bureaucracy of academia to prioritize writing that doesn’t happen either, justifying endless rereadings of favored authors, seeing herself in an angel in an Albrecht Durer print. There seems to be nothing that cannot be part of the work of writing. The result is not so different from any other slow, desperate search for a way to live within a set of limits: the constant need for new strategies, ways to trick yourself into action, or excuses for another short-term failure. If we’re lucky enough to be working at home—and not out on the frontlines—our distress, like the narrator’s, is caused not by some traditionally novelistic dramatic break but the persistent grinding of the terrible everyday.