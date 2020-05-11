The Art of Staying Home

Kate Zambreno’s new novel, Drifts, was not written with a pandemic in mind, of course. But the pandemic might be the best context in which to read it. An autofictional portrayal of stasis, indecision, and the difficulty of living in a civilization that seems to have passed its expiration date some years previously, the novel already exists in a hazy state of self-isolation. Reading it now, you don’t have to be a published writer or an adjunct professor to identify deeply with the author-narrator as she works from home eternally supine, wanders the confines of her neighborhood, takes photographs of her dog, watches YouTube videos, and tries to figure out if creating anything is possible. This spiky book, with its fragmented prose and Sebaldian black-and-white photos, has become unexpectedly relatable.

Relatability is not Zambreno’s goal: This is a depiction of a life committed to art to an extreme, almost unbearable degree. She focuses on questions of how to maintain inspiration and artistic productivity, structuring everything else around the creative practice—neglecting the impossible bureaucracy of academia to prioritize writing that doesn’t happen either, justifying endless rereadings of favored authors, seeing herself in an angel in an Albrecht Dürer print. There seems to be nothing that cannot be part of the work of writing. The result is not so different from any other slow, desperate search for a way to live within a set of limits: the constant need for new strategies, ways to trick yourself into action, or excuses for another short-term failure. If we’re lucky enough to be working at home—and not out on the front lines—our distress, like the narrator’s, is caused not by some traditionally novelistic dramatic break but by the persistent grinding of the terrible everyday.

Drifts is a study in staying home too much. “Stuck on the couch, on days I can’t manage to structure.” “So often now I want to weep—what am I mourning?” “The craving for a new show to binge, how it can be a way to structure the day, or become lost in it.” “The problem with dailiness—how to write the day when it escapes us.” “That desire I feel, for art that is like a trance.” The last is an apt description of the book itself, which maintains a gentle and yet compulsive flow, like the autoplay of the next Netflix episode. As Zambreno writes, “Drifts is my fantasy of a memoir about nothing.”