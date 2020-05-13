It Will Be Needlessly Hard to Get a Coronavirus Vaccination in the U.S.

Vaccinations pose a challenge in the best of times. For example, a majority of Americans do not receive a flu shot each year. There are many reasons for this, including misconceptions about how it works and why it’s necessary. A 2012 study of flu shot uptake in a low-income community in New York reported that of the participants who intended to get the shot but hadn’t yet, 95 percent said the reason was that it was difficult to access the vaccine. Fewer poor people get the flu shot overall, and more poor people die of flu. Understandable distrust of the medical profession from poorer individuals might well pose a challenge to administering the vaccine—let alone the thoroughly more bourgeois anti-vax movement, who are sure to decide that the coronavirus vaccine causes autism, too. The one thing we have going for us, where rolling out a nationwide effort to vaccinate the populace is concerned, is that the coronavirus is at least a very visible problem. You can be pretty sure that everyone has noticed the economy has stopped, and that the vast majority of people will be eager to get back to normal.



Yet it seems impossible that access to a coronavirus vaccine would turn out to be the only thing that is not more easily accessible to the rich in the United States. The mega-wealthy, after all, immediately finagled access to coronavirus testing while populations at greater risk of infection continue to wait for a testing infrastructure beyond its current threadbare state to be spun up. It’s hard to imagine that some Silicon Valley company named Elixir or PlasMa won’t end up with early stocks of the vaccine. It’s similarly difficult to shake the notion that fault lines won’t just be drawn between multimillionaire 0.1 percenters and the rest of us, but between ordinarily wealthy people and the struggling poor. You only have to look at the scores of people who turn up for Remote Area Medical clinics to imagine the difficulty we may have.



America does not really have a health care “system” at all; it has a chaotic array of overlapping systems of private and public health financing, clinics, hospitals, and doctors. This lack of a single system will pose a challenge for administering a vaccine to the entire population. It’s not as simple as adding one more to the list of vaccines that children receive, or distributing vaccinations at schools; people of all ages will need one. Can you name a physical institution that every American interacts with and has easy access to, and that is prepared to distribute something universal like this? The social security office? The DMV? McDonald’s? (Starbucks and McDonald’s bathrooms are often the only place homeless people can go to freshen up, so it’s not like we’re not used to substituting chain restaurants for a society.) The closest thing might be the post office, currently in danger of being left to rot and die because of the virus. It may be that setting up post offices with government-employed pharmacists to distribute the vaccine would be our best bet, given the lack of universal access to medical settings.



It is far from guaranteed that an eventual vaccine would be made available free of charge. In this week’s Senate hearing on the coronavirus pandemic, health officials declined to say that the vaccine would be free. Assistant Secretary For Health Dr. Brett Giroir, who currently serves as the Assistant Secretary for Health in the Trump administration, went only as far as suggesting that the poor “should have access to it.” (To quote Malcolm Tucker, “should” does not mean “yes.”) Given the fact that the president believes that the second Iraq War should be paid for with plundered Iraqi oil, no one should be under any delusion that Trump will easily give up the prospect of allowing someone to profit from a vaccine. But even if we imagine that an eventual vaccine might be required by a more benevolent future Congress or administration to be issued for free, the health financing system we have has already eaten away at our ability to distribute a vaccine on a universal scale.

