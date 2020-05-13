It Will Be Needlessly Hard to Get a Coronavirus Vaccination in the U.S.

The U.S. simply does not have anything resembling the infrastructure necessary to ensure that everyone gets anything, including food or water or shelter, let alone something that requires access to a health care worker. To the extent that we have ever aspired to this sort of capability, those traditions have long eroded, worn down by our debased politics. We do not have a National Health Service–style system, which was able to produce a (poorly handled but nevertheless extant) list of patients who were at high risk for the coronavirus. My mother in Britain, who has received immunotherapy for lung cancer for the past two years, was on this list. She received a text from the government telling her to stay inside for 12 weeks, plus a phone call and two letters, which also advised her of government resources for food and help for the extremely vulnerable and suggested that she spend time with the windows open or sitting on her doorstep.



Where is such a list in the U.S.? The task of administering an eventual vaccine and ensuring everyone has received it will likely be put to the thousands of independently run doctors’ offices, many of which are already at risk of closure, and pharmacies. The companies that thought Theranos was the future might be leading our battle for herd immunity. You will be sold a Twix and a Gatorade with your coronavirus vaccine: lucky, then, that your diabetes will no longer put you at higher risk of dying of Covid-19. Welcome to America.



Vaccinations pose a challenge in the best of times. For example, a majority of Americans do not receive a flu shot each year. There are many reasons for this, including misconceptions about how it works and why it’s necessary. A 2012 study of flu shot uptake in a low-income community in New York reported that of the participants who intended to get the shot but hadn’t yet, 95 percent said the reason was that it was difficult to access the vaccine. Fewer poor people get the flu shot overall, and more poor people die of flu. Understandable distrust of the medical profession by poorer individuals—let alone members of the thoroughly more bourgeois anti-vax movement, who are sure to decide that the coronavirus vaccine causes autism, too—might well pose a challenge to administering the vaccine. The one thing we have going for us, where rolling out a nationwide effort to vaccinate the populace is concerned, is that the coronavirus is at least a very visible problem. You can be pretty sure that everyone has noticed the economy has stopped, and that the vast majority of people will be eager to get back to normal.