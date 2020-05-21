Blow Up the Restaurant Industry and Start Over

March 14 would be the last Saturday shift that Sarah worked, though she didn’t know it at the time. “We were so busy, and everyone that came in was like, ‘I can’t believe how busy y’all are! It’s good that you’re busy,’” Sarah, who asked that I not use her real name, said of the upscale Brooklyn restaurant where she worked as a server until it was shut down due to the pandemic. “And I was like, I don’t wanna be here. I wanna go home.” Guidelines from the city, both around personal protective gear and sanitation, had been unclear and contradictory. The staff was terrified. “We were watching people cough into their napkins, and I had hives on my hands from washing them so much,” she said. “I was scared out of my mind.” By that Monday, bars and restaurants across the state were shuttered, and Sarah—along with the rest of the waitstaff—was laid off, with the promise that she would be hired again. She hasn’t heard anything from her former bosses since.

Even before the Covid-19 crisis hit, the restaurant industry was a risky business that relied on razor-thin margins and offered few protections for its workforce. Cooks endure long shifts of grueling physical labor; servers generally live off tips, an inherently discriminatory practice that began in America when restaurant owners didn’t want to pay formerly enslaved people for their work. Restaurant workers are highly segregated by race and gender, with undocumented workers particularly vulnerable to wage theft and other unfair labor practices. Health insurance and paid time off are rare for anyone not working for a large restaurant group. Anyone who takes issue with this can be quickly replaced.

And this kind of inequity generally exists across the industry, with wage theft settlements dotting a map that stretches from franchises like McDonald’s to high-end restaurants like Per Se. In the Bay Area, often considered the heart of the sustainable food movement, workers at the beloved Tartine Bakery voted to unionize in March, an effort that the bakery’s owners have tried to thwart. Owners Liz Prueitt and Chad Robertson have taken the common party line of not being anti-union but claiming that a union isn’t right for their particular business.

The current crisis has turned the industry’s cracks into chasms, exposing the ways in which it fails its workers almost by design. It has also raised the question of what restaurants will look like—and how they could survive—once this is all over. But a better question might be whether they should survive as they currently exist. What could restaurants look like if we threw out the old system and built something better?