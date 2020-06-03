The Brands Don’t Care About George Floyd’s Death

Ages ago, when the country was slowly careening into the coronavirus pandemic, corporate marketing departments across the land pursued an unsubtle advertising strategy. By mid-April, seemingly every commercial airing on cable TV, radio, streaming services, podcasts, and online videos blared some combination of the same hollow message: We’re all in this together, from our family to yours.

It was disarming to hear these messages of reassurance, given the clear evidence that we were not all in this together: The federal government, and many states, were failing to contain and treat the virus, leading to mass death. But it was also infuriating: another example of capitalism wrapping its fingers around the latest tragedy and squeezing every last penny from Covid-19 victims. Listening to companies like Uber and Amazon use their 30-second ads to call their employees “heroes,” while they continued to underpay them and ignore their pleas for increased protection from the coronavirus was almost hilariously myopic.

In the wake of the Minneapolis cop killing of George Floyd and the subsequent nationwide protests against racist policing, The Brands yet again reflexively snapped to attention to peddle “corporate social responsibility” (CSR). Where the coronavirus messages and commercials spoke of coming together, corporations are now trying to insert themselves into the social justice scene, posting statements against racism and promising donations to fight it. It’s no more or less genuine than their Covid-19 campaign—a ham-fisted marketing tactic to distract from the fact that corporations are reaping hundreds of billions in tax cuts and refunds while Americans are left to do the actual work of surviving a pandemic and abolishing systemic racism. But it’s working:

Outside chase bank. We worked so hard to do something beautiful for the community and these heathens come and ruin it. pic.twitter.com/y0l6bvIa3c — parasocial distancing (@cistemoverride) May 31, 2020

Consider this brief sampling of corporate banality: “To be silent is to be complicit. Black Lives Matter,” Netflix tweeted on May 30. “We support Black lives. Today, and every day,” Disney-owned Hulu echoed six hours later. “For once, Don’t Do It,” said a Nike ad. “Without the Black community, Reebok would not exist. America would not exist,” read the competing shoe company’s homepage. “There is no place for racism, prejudice, or hatred,” stated McKinsey. “We will not stand for racism,” said the Atlanta Braves, incredibly. The Washington Football Slurs even got in on it, posting a black box in solidarity. NextDoor, a cesspool for racist gentrifiers and profilers, put out a message stating, “Everyone should feel safe in their neighborhood.” Even PAW Patrol, the animated TV show for children, posted a solidarity message:

