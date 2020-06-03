The Brands Don’t Care About George Floyd’s Death

This sort of response is now standard practice within corporate America. As Vulture’s E. Alex Jung wrote Tuesday in a searing column on brand opportunism, “The personal is political is an opportunity for brand awareness.” Today, any brand that fails to release a statement is inviting controversy. To wit: Madison Square Garden and New York Knicks owner James Dolan, a man nobody should ever want to hear from unless the sentence starts with, “I’m selling,” was dinged for MSG’s lack of a statement.



Some executives have taken their virtue-signaling a step further by tossing measly sums of their personal fortunes at safe politicians. Cruise through the OpenSecrets pages of people like Zuckerberg or Nike CEO John Donahue, and you’ll find donation after donation to establishment Democrats like Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, tech-loving Cory Booker. Ahead of the 2018 midterms, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos played the patriot card, pledging $10 million to veteran candidates (while also quadrupling his company’s spending in Virginia state politics ahead of the company’s push for a new headquarters near D.C.).

All of these self-congratulatory messages and conspicuous donations serve a singular purpose: to provide the executive class with political and social cover. Meanwhile, the billion-dollar corporations it oversees are flooding Capitol Hill with lobbyists. (Amazon ranked ninth in 2019 in terms of overall lobbying funds; Facebook was tenth.) For companies seeking to avoid controversy but still make off with sacks of the public’s money, it’s far easier to pull the strings on the Democratic side, cash in on the Republican tax cuts, and mimic the language of people of color who are putting their lives on the line for justice. And why wouldn’t they? In America, corporations are people, too. The only difference is that they don’t get called out on cable news for looting the country.