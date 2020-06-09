The NFL Is for Cops

For the past three seasons, Colin Kaepernick, once a quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers, has been blackballed by the overwhelmingly white NFL owners. His unforgivable offense was his protest of police brutality, which included silently kneeling during the playing of “The Star-Spangled Banner” prior to kickoff. He has not played a down since January 1, 2017. In the time since then, Kaepernick rolled out a P.R. campaign backed by Nike, a soulless corporation mainly operating out of a fear of backlash should it cut ties, which spurred the hilarious trend of True Americans™ trashing their swooshes. Meanwhile, the NFL brought in Jay-Z and Roc Nation and was rewarded with the “We’ve moved past kneeling” soundbite from Jay-Z it was looking for. (Some NFL players, like Kenny Stills, were rightfully pissed at the statement, telling reporters at the time that Jay-Z was, “choosing to speak for the people like he had spoken to the people.”)

Otherwise, the league hasn’t much bothered to respond to the actual issue Kaepernick was protesting, beyond handing him $10 million in a settlement to end his collusion lawsuit. This continued on Friday: Goodell did not once say Kaepernick’s name in his video statement on Floyd’s murder. If we’re being generous, Goodell was including him when he referenced the vague cohort of “NFL players” he believes the league should have listened to sooner. Kaepernick was not alone, as Eric Reid and Stills both continued protesting after the league owners shadow-banned Kaepernick, and as Houston Texans safety Michael Thomas told NBCSports, it’s difficult to buy the league’s sincerity if its commissioner is too frightened or proud to say the names of the people he’s apologizing to. But even had Goodell come out and said, “Colin Kaepernick, I was wrong, the owners were wrong,” it’s also worth asking whether anything the league says on this issue really matters anymore.

As my former colleague Billy Haisley wrote: For corporations, there is no ethical dissent under capitalism. That is, Nike is no better for fronting Kaepernick’s philanthropic efforts than the NFL is for partnering with Roc Nation. For the companies, these are business decisions all ultimately in service of moving product, not furthering a message or social change. The brands don’t care.