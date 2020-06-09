The NFL Is for Cops

“We were wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier,” NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said Friday in a hastily composed video statement on the police and white vigilante killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Ahmaud Arbery. That Goodell said anything at all in is a testament to the work of the league’s Black stars, like Patrick Mahomes, Saquon Barkley, Odell Beckham, and others, who the day before released a video condemning the NFL for its silence.

It’s a point of journalistic responsibility to state now that no self-respecting person should much care what Goodell, a bootlicking yes-man, has to say. He is a meat shield paid handsomely by the league’s owners to extract profit. And when it comes to protecting the craven millionaires and billionaires atop the most profitable sports league in the nation, he has no equal. And while by all accounts, Goodell wields very little actual power— meaning the message he shared on Friday was not the message of an NFL commissioner but of an NFL lackey—his statement is still instructive: it demonstrates the ways that the league’s owners will simultaneously serve their profit mandate and erase the work of the players who—at real personal risk—forced the change.

For the past three seasons, Colin Kaepernick, once a quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers, has been blackballed by the overwhelmingly white NFL owners. His unforgivable offense was his protest of police brutality, which included silently kneeling during the playing of “The Star Spangled Banner” prior to kickoff. He has not played a down since January 1, 2017. In the time since, Kaepernick rolled out a PR campaign backed by Nike, a soulless corporation mainly operating out of a fear of backlash should they cut ties, which spurred the hilarious trend of True Americans™ trashing their swooshes. Meanwhile, the NFL brought in Jay-Z and Roc Nation and were rewarded with the “we’ve moved past kneeling,” soundbite from Jay-Z they were looking for. (Some NFL players, like Kenny Stills, were rightfully pissed at the statement, telling reporters at the time that Jay-Z was, “choosing to speak for the people like he had spoken to the people.”)

Otherwise, the league hasn’t much bothered to respond to the actual issue Kaepernick was protesting beyond handing him $10 million in a settlement to end his collusion lawsuit. This continued on Friday: Goodell did not once say Kaepernick’s name in his video statement on Floyd’s murder. If we’re being generous, Goodell was including him when he referenced the vague cohort of “NFL players,” he believes the league should have listened to sooner. Kaepernick was not alone, as Eric Reid and Stills both continued protesting after the league owners shadow-banned Kaepernick, and as Houston Texans safety Michael Thomas told NBCSports, it’s difficult to buy the league’s sincerity if its commissioner is too frightened or proud to say the names of the people he’s apologizing to. But even had Goodell come out and said, “Colin Kaepernick, I was wrong, the owners were wrong,” it’s also worth asking whether anything the league says on this issue really matters anymore.