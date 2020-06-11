Twilight of the Cop Consensus

More important, though, is what has already changed, and what is changing from one day to the next. The toxic abstraction and deep denial that define contemporary American politics have not fully fallen away, but they look and feel antique and insufficient to the work that is now so clearly at hand. The sneering, barely coded euphemisms and facile legalisms draped over the GOP’s raw and racialized authoritarianism have never seemed more like a cruel taunt; the cringing calculation and vacuous equivocating of Democratic politics have never looked better by contrast or felt worse on their merits. Likewise, the arch Vox-ian terms in which elites engaged Interesting Ideas like broadly rethinking American policing now seemed criminally arcane, while the eagerness with which opinion editors at The New York Times entertained Senator Tom Cotton’s pitch for an open-ended military-led response to those protests as Provocative and Worthy of Debate was instantly seen to be precisely as ghoulish as it always was. For a country that’s uniquely and perversely fascinated with the police and powerfully besotted with violence as a means of maintaining a cruel and not necessarily lawful form of order, rethinking policing in any way was inevitably going to be a challenge. But the national crisis in policing and the response to it isn’t a matter of arid elite debate or familiar political circumlocution and compromise anymore. In city after city, one egregious police abuse at a time, it has become much more urgent.



It swept through the nation like a flood, or a fire, or the nonabstract engine of obliteration and cleansing of your choice.

It turns out this wasn’t really very complicated, after all. Trump’s endless fudgy thundering about law and order and hidden enemies and total cultural and political war had always been little more than agitprop paraphrasings of reactionary cable news programming; it turns out that both Trump’s GOP stalwarts and his loyal acolytes in the nation’s police departments really mean it. Neither the blithe brutality of George Floyd’s murder by four officers with the (soon to be dissolved) Minneapolis Police Department nor the giddy fury with which police nationwide responded to the protests that followed were really new or unprecedented, either. The most significant shift here is that such actions now stand revealed as components of a broader whole. The confluence of all these ugly truths and the rhyming, equally flagrant set of (similarly racialized) derelictions and failures of public duty in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic, the long-repressed and denied shame of that undeniable abandonment, was suddenly overwhelming. It swept through the nation like a flood, or a fire, or the nonabstract engine of obliteration and cleansing of your choice. It is now a lot easier to see where we are.



Every day and night, all across the country, protesters fill the streets of American cities demanding things from their leaders—an end to police racism and violence and impunity, a much smaller share of public funds going to the bloated institutions built to punish people, and a much larger one directed toward the starving ones aimed at helping them. And then, generally more by order than by provocation, the police—armored, truncheons out, military materiel akimbo—rush forward to indiscriminately gas and beat the people making those requests. The future that these years of atrophy and anomie and enmity teased at arrived all at once. Everyone who cares to look can now see, up close and in real time, just what that future had always augured—a civic order that’s violent, vicious, and powerless before both ancient bigotries and novel new manias. It’s also a vision of political life that’s far less interested in things like democracy or freedom of the press or the free exchange of ideas in practice than it was in theory.

