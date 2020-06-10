A Fragile Answer to the Question of “Whose Streets?”

This type of theft is both anti-protest and part of a long-term trend, rooted in the city’s tessellating systems of police surveillance, racial discrimination, and neoliberal austerity. The NYPD had already been sitting on a stockpile of e-bikes thanks to de Blasio, who in 2017 began cracking down on them after more affluent residents called riders—many of them immigrant delivery workers—“reckless.” When the pandemic hit full-swing, authorities wound back these seizures in recognition of the essential labor these workers were now risking their lives to do, and state legislators later swept in budget language to legalize the bikes completely. Yet as scholar Mimi Sheller notes in her book, Mobility Justice: The Politics of Movement in an Age of Extremes, legal status is hardly a guarantee for free movement; a city’s “law-and-order” apparatus will often front for its pervasive regime of disciplining and patrolling streets, through racist but theoretically legal “police stops, searches, arrests, police shootings and imprisonment.” The law is a matter of fickle interpretation, anyways, when it’s NYPD doing the enforcing. Last week, a viral video showed police apprehending a Caviar delivery worker for breaking curfew, even as he pleaded with the officers that his job meant he was legally exempt. His courier bag was in full view as they handcuffed him.

Both plainly and subtly, New York City has worked to impede the mobility of its poor and marginalized residents. It is now, with fewer cars and more protesters on the street, that the terms of this game are changing, stiffening, into an explicit tactical conflict between authorities and a resistant population. Law enforcement has weaponized the city’s geography—trapping people on bridges and kettling them on city blocks. Meanwhile, those in the streets have used Citi Bikes and Revels to transport protest supplies, scout out police, and even loot stores more efficiently. Cyclists are biking on the frontline ranks of protests in order to protect marchers against cops and nearby traffic. Groups are occupying highways. The mechanisms of this spontaneity are far from perfectly egalitarian—Citi Bikes, for example, require credit cards to rent, and are at least minimally trackable in terms of user data—but they generate for many a novel sense of ownership over their city. Across New York and many other places in America, individuals have redefined mobility as a function of mutual care and agency; the answer to the call-and-response chant, “Whose streets?” is always the collective, “Our streets.” These shouts resonate beyond the notion of individual freedom of movement, instead calling for what Sheller terms “acts of co-mobilization... based upon forms of solidarity, reciprocity, caring, trust, generosity.”

Even before protests, coronavirus had already forced a rethinking of urban planning. Scholars and groups working around mobility justice have pointed to the pandemic’s global slowdown as an opportunity for addressing some of their oft-ignored demands, which range from a low-carbon economy to a refigured urban density that grants public housing residents more green space, more balconies, and more air. The multiracial collective The Untokening has articulated a program for urban living that centers vulnerable residents and denies the legitimacy of policing within communities. Now that we are witnessing, in addition to the pandemic, some slow, gritted attempts at a reorganization of power, advocates face the question of how to harness the energies of these overlapping moments. People have enacted their refusal of a system that, in every facet of public life, fails to service the non-wealthy and targets black people especially for harm. Despite what they may be concretizing and envisioning outside, their opponents can still make use of an urban geography rife with racist, classist, and ableist obstruction. Coronavirus, too, poses dire health consequences, especially in cities where officials have shut down testing centers. It is uncertain whether this radical moment can stay ahead of the status quo, whether organizers might be able to take a historic rupture and crack it open even wider.

The demonstrations today are unorthodox—even unprecedented. Protesters cannot rely on traditional means of disrupting civic life, since the pandemic has already rendered civic life unrecognizable. For the groups on the street, there can be no strategic reliance on interrupting mass commerce, tourism, or traffic. There is, instead, a more insistent proximity to new worlds, radically imagined, previously impossible: Defund the police. Abolish the police. The future protesters are picturing must be more exigent simply because the past has already fallen away. The sight of people retaking and improvising on their environment abstracts outwards, to a set of values for a different, nascent city: one with less pollution, where anyone can go anywhere, where nobody gets tackled by a racist cop for jumping a turnstile—where there are maybe no turnstiles at all. Standing on the edge of this moment, one receives, like flecks of ash in the air, brief insights into a world where such things are possible.