America’s Top General Isn’t That Sorry

With bosses and colleagues like that, it’s easy to applaud Milley for moral courage of some sort. But the general’s apology covered only his appearance beside Trump, not his own troubling role in the violence and terror carried out in Washington by uniformed, oath-swearing American citizen-soldiers during a dark week that three Times defense reporters—among them an Afghanistan War veteran—called “a debacle for the National Guard.”

That was the debacle that Trump ultimately wanted, after ranting to his military advisers, the nation’s governors, and anyone with a Twitter account about how badly he wanted to use American military might to squash the protests. It pitted undertrained, mostly-minority Washington-area National Guard soldiers against their peacefully protesting neighbors and relations.

Milley’s reported role in all this, along with Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy, was to attempt to preserve the Constitution by allowing Trump to set fire to just one small corner of the document. As Trump emerged from his bunker beneath the White House, he clamored for the regular United States Army to cross its own Rubicon into Washington. He was aided in this effort by Republican Senator Tom Cotton and The New York Times editorial page. Milley’s and McCarthy’s subsequent plan to preserve the republic was to show Trump that he didn’t need full-time soldiers to crack skulls; part-time Guard soldiers would do the trick just fine. Early on in the protests, the Times reports, “General Milley and Mr. McCarthy warned the Guard throughout the day that if it could not control the protests, Mr. Trump would most likely call in the 82nd Airborne. The pressure was particularly intense on the D.C. Guard, which had the only sizable military force on the streets.”

Since Trump first repeated the words of the president’s oath, tomes have been written about how intelligent advisers have self-destructed while trying to anticipate or blunt his most childish and fascist caprices. The military establishment has been no exception to this dizzying rule—redirecting Trump’s “Space Force” obsession into a dull bureaucratic reshuffling and whittling down his overseas military withdrawal plans by convincing him he needs to secure Mideast oil. But none of these can remotely touch the spectacle of the U.S. military’s top general and the Army secretary pleading with National Guard leaders to kick ass in what the Times called “a last-ditch attempt to keep active-duty troops outside the city.”