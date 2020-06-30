Big Pharma’s Got a Brand New Coronavirus Grift

The United States is the only developed country where Gilead will charge separate prices for the government and private payers, at $390 and $520 respectively: A typical five-day course will cost $3,120 for a private patient versus $2,340 for a patient with government insurance. The drug costs less than $10 to manufacture. One could ask why patients should be charged at all for being treated during a global pandemic—but then, why charge patients for treating their cancer, or sprained ankles, or diabetes? The pandemic continues to unravel the frayed threads of American society, and the lack of logic or humanity in our health care system has been among the most clearly illuminated weaknesses. In the time since the coronavirus arrived on these shores, each major player in our health care system—insurance companies, pharmaceutical firms, and hospitals—has demonstrated its willingness, its compulsion, to grift off the global pandemic.



The news that remdesivir would be priced so exorbitantly could hardly be greeted with surprise. Everyone knows drug prices are ridiculous, and new drugs are consistently introduced at absurdly astronomical price points. It is almost too perfect that the drug is being sold by Gilead, the same company that priced its revolutionary HIV prevention drug, Truvada, at $20,000 per year in the U.S.; in other countries, a month of the same drug costs $6.



Big Pharma and its defenders usually point to the high cost of research and development: We simply must charge $1 million a year for a cancer drug in order to recoup the cost of its development. They point to (very shaky) research showing it can cost up to $2.6 billion to bring a new drug to market; other studies peg the figure at over half a billion, which still sounds like a lot of money. But is that actually why drugs cost so much? In The Atlantic, Ezekiel Emanuel points to a quote from a former Pfizer CEO, who explained that the high cost is actually derived from “the anticipated income stream, rather than repayment of sunk costs.” From there, it’s simply the case that the companies charge so much because there’s no countervailing force impeding them. One only has to look at the insane profits of drug companies (and their endless, nightmarish commercials) to recognize that these are not poor, virtuous companies sacrificing money for the public good. They spend so much on research because they’ve rigged the game to deliver vast profits; by the same token, they have little incentive to spend on research that doesn’t look promising to their bottom line.

