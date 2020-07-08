The Republicans Take America on a Death March

But on Monday, Florida’s Republican leadership pivoted into coronavirus-era big government by, well, controlling kids. Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran—handpicked for the job by DeSantis after serving as the Republican speaker of the statehouse—ordered “All school boards and charter school governing boards” to “open brick and mortar schools in August at least five days per week for all students.” The order was written to give local districts the power to shut schools if public health demanded it, but the Politburo is making clear they don’t want any rogue commissars: “Logically, I don’t think they could say schools aren’t safe if they are allowing people to be out in public,” a Florida education department spokeswoman said.

As Politico’s Florida Playbook noted Tuesday, DeSantis had promised residents a “data-driven” approach to reopening state functions, but the schools order was “issued as all the data showed increases in coronavirus 1) cases, 2) hospitalizations and 3) deaths.” It’s also worth knowing that only a few hours before Florida’s school order came down, this tweet happened:

SCHOOLS MUST OPEN IN THE FALL!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 6, 2020

DeSantis and Florida’s Republicans were merely acting as provincial boyars, carrying out their tsar-batushka’s demands. This is the GOP now, as Education Secretary Betsy DeVos—who is surprisingly obsequious for a billionaire heiress—made clear hours after Trump’s tweet:

Absolutely right, @POTUS! Learning must continue for all students. American education must be fully open and fully operational this fall! https://t.co/1tmyfKpj2o — Secretary Betsy DeVos (@BetsyDeVosED) July 7, 2020

By Tuesday, the White House had mobilized an entire roomful of mostly unmasked, mostly white people to discuss carrying out Trump’s edict:

“We want to reopen the schools,” Trump says in the East Room. “It’s time to do it.” pic.twitter.com/2Iiiy0nbgJ — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) July 7, 2020

The reasoning is pretty easy to grasp here; it has to be, since Trump appears to appreciate it: Give parents the chance to return their kids to school five days a week, and their parents can work full shifts those days. Though it would not improve most families’ personal economies—many jobs lost in the past quarter aren’t coming back—opening schools will improve aggregate productivity, making state and national economies appear stronger in October than they appear now. In the brain of a very cynical, very depraved person, this could appear to be a pre–Election Day win.

My first thought was that my child would not be able to hug his immunocompromised grandparents for the foreseeable future. My second that was that I am immunocompromised.

When the virus’s spread appeared to be brought under control during the initial quarantines, the idea of “reopening” schools seemed an optimistic goal. Today, if you care about public health and can read a bar graph, you know that the school order is insane. I say this as a freelancing single parent with a child in Florida public schools, who has lost some income and energy along with the rest of America in attempting to balance daily work and parenting through the spring semester. My first thought on reading the Florida school-opening order was that my child would not be able to hug his immunocompromised grandparents for the foreseeable future. My second that was that I am immunocompromised.

But the next morning, on reading about the life and death of Carsyn Davis, I could only think of this: Republicans know they’re killing people, lots of people: by spreading disinformation, by encouraging noncompliance, by refusing to act, and now, by actively assuring contagion. DeSantis has suggested over and again that the skyrocketing coronavirus cases among young Floridians is fine. “What the hospitals are seeing is a different class of patient than what they saw in March and April,” he said. “You’re seeing people that are skewing a little younger, and I think the clinical outcomes are going to be better.” They sure as hell weren’t better for Davis.

DeSantis and many Republicans continue to give lip service to “protecting the most vulnerable,” but they know some young people do die; some get sick and stay sick, possibly for life; and some spread the disease to older people, who will die or be maimed. They don’t give a shit. “I think we overreacted,” Senator Ron Johnson of Wisconsin said last week. “We closed too much of our economy down.” One White House official told reporters last week that Trump would have a new, election-optimized PR strategy for dealing with the Covid-19 threat: “The virus is with us, but we need to live with it.” This is the message of the Dear Leader who told us in March that “the problem goes away in April.”