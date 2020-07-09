Inside the VA’s Long-Standing Racism Problem

Nearly every American institution, public or private, large or small, has been infected by racism. But the VA was supposed to be different: Though it was not officially established until 1930, its founding principles were first articulated by President Abraham Lincoln in his second inaugural address. As the Civil War was nearing its conclusion, Lincoln pledged to rebuild America and reconcile its citizenry, including an oath to “care for him who shall have borne the battle and for his widow, and his orphan.” Among those who’d just been spit out of the Civil War grinder—still the bloodiest conflict in American history—were roughly 180,000 black Union veterans. In an extraordinary move for the time, black Americans who’d served were made eligible for health care and pension programs enshrined after the war.

Subsequent wars, and new veteran benefit schemes like the post–World War II GI Bill, gave enlisting black Americans “credentials to compete for jobs that would ultimately lead us into the middle class,” as one of those veterans, singer and Civil Rights activist Harry Belafonte, once put it. VA employment, too, appears to have been a boon for minority integration in the U.S. economy: As of 2015, the department hired black men and women at roughly twice the rate of the federal workforce at large.

Yet this blood oath is far less equitable for minority veterans and caregivers than publicly advertised. Despite progress in recent years, the VA has historically suffered from sustained and significant racial inequities—not just in its delivery of benefits and health care to veterans but in its treatment of its own workforce. Allegations of overt racism today proliferate across the department, from Minnesota to Missouri and even inside the Washington VA.