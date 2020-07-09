Inside the VA’s Long-Standing Racism Problem

The last straw for many Black employees at the Kansas City Veterans Affairs hospital was its Juneteenth celebration. To commemorate the date in 1865 when word of emancipation reached slaves in Texas, a manager at the facility last month sent several Black subordinates an email informing them that they would be exhibits in a Juneteenth “living museum.” One worker was assigned to be Harriet Tubman; others were told to dress up as Sojourner Truth and Martin Luther King. One was slated to play George Floyd, the man whose death at the hands of Minneapolis police on May 25 spurred the current anti-police protest movement—but, according to one bemused employee, the Floyd character “was later replaced with Emmett Till.”

Three days before that email leaked to reporters, roughly a dozen protesters had demonstrated outside the Kansas City VA with signs reading “Black VA Employees Matter” and “We Can No Longer Be Silent.” One woman present alleged she’d been fired by the hospital’s white director, David Isaacks, for “speaking against discrimination.” It was the culmination of three months of calls among black VA employees—as well as religious leaders and officials in the local NAACP chapter—for an outside investigation into the hospital’s culture, which they say has been openly and unrepentantly racist for years. The list of alleged misdeeds against black veteran patients and employees over this period is long, and includes white staff cracking lynching jokes and dropping racial slurs including “monkey” and the N-word. “My chief of service referred to me as ‘Aunt Jemima,’” said former employee Charmayne Brown, a Navy veteran. “I have 18 different complaints of racial statements he’s made to me, all well-documented, all reported to administration, and nothing was ever done about it.”

Nearly every American institution, public or private, large or small, has been infected by racism. But the VA was supposed to be different; though it was not officially established until 1930, its founding principles were first articulated by President Abraham Lincoln in his second inaugural address. As the Civil War was nearing its conclusion, Lincoln pledged to rebuild America and reconcile its citizenry, including an oath to “care for him who shall have borne the battle and for his widow, and his orphan.” Among those who’d just been spit out of the Civil War grinder—still the bloodiest conflict in American history—were roughly 180,000 Black Union veterans. In an extraordinary move for the time, Black Americans who’d served were made eligible for health care and pension programs enshrined after the war.

Subsequent wars, and new veteran benefit schemes like the post–World War II G.I. Bill, gave enlisting Black Americans “credentials to compete for jobs that would ultimately lead us into the middle class,” as one of those veterans, singer and Civil Rights activist Harry Belafonte, once put it. VA employment, too, appears to have been a boon for minority integration in the U.S. economy: As of 2015, the department hired Black men and women at roughly twice the rate of the federal workforce at large.

Yet this blood oath is far less equitable for minority veterans and caregivers than publicly advertised. Despite progress in recent years, the VA has historically suffered from sustained and significant racial inequities—not just in its delivery of benefits and healthcare to veterans, but in its treatment of its own workforce. Allegations of overt racism today proliferate across the department, from Minnesota to Missouri and even inside the Washington.