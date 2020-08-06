“Family Life Coaches,” Private Jets, and the One Percent’s Pandemic Economy

A “family life coach” position in Aspen pays between $80,000-$100,000—the ideal applicant “wins,” is willing to make time for “overnight stays,” and possesses the “3G’s: Grit, growth, gratitude.” A private teaching position in the Bay Area for a backyard school will net you $120,000 (and a $2,000 UberEats bonus for referrals). Are you a nanny with experience as a camp counselor willing to oversee scavenger hunts and an obstacle course for a family’s private summer camp? Then this Beverly Hills position is perfect for you.



The rich have always sought to create private worlds of their own, cordoned off from the rest of the country and insulated from the violence their resource hoarding inflicts on others. What the coronavirus has provided is a common denominator, a single ongoing event that has exacerbated every existing form of inequality and inspired among the elites a certain kind of brashness about getting what they believe is theirs to take: jumping to the front of the line to get tested, hiring concierge doctors, and organizing private drive-through testing sites. And now, a life uninterrupted by a pandemic while others struggle to secure the basics for themselves and their families.

Across the country, public school systems are trying to develop best practices for another semester of remote learning that will service the tens of millions of parents and kids who depend on these institutions beyond their educational services. This summer, teachers at public and private schools alike have organized against their administrations to ensure their school systems are doing everything possible to protect their students, their communities, and them. And they’ve done this while grappling with the fact that another remote semester will only further set back the students already disproportionately underserved by the education system; in New York City, a recent review by the city’s Independent Budget Office found that the Grab & Go program designed to help feed children at risk of going hungry only distributed a quarter of the meals it usually provided children during in-person schooling.

As many schools have opted to pursue remote learning to start the fall, parents with the means to do so have begun shelling out for private “pod” teachers. A “microschool community” in San Francisco is footing the bill for registered nurses to conduct weekly Covid-19 tests for their hired teachers. Another group, also in the Bay Area, is looking for a Spanish-fluent teacher to keep up with their kindergartners’ language immersion program. In New York City, two parents are looking for a live-in “teacher nanny” to work 40 to 45 hours a week at their house in the suburbs. “You don’t go home until Covid is better contained,” the job listing reads. “You have separate living quarters and you can leave the property whenever you like but on foot.” The pay for this year-round service starts at $70,000 but no worries: “You are welcome to give up your apartment and stay with them for the year and save money.”

These are jobs in a country where millions of people need them—the arrangements might even be an improvement for some teachers—but the dynamic is still a broken one. As of June, the unemployment rate in 20 states was above ten percent while the virus continues to hospitalize and kill a rising number of people in this country. Meanwhile, the main debate being had on Capitol Hill this summer concerned whether the government was distributing too much money to working and middle-class people suddenly out of a job—all while Congress breezily passed a $740 billion defense bill and left for a nice paid summer break.

