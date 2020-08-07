The Helpless Outrage of the Anti-Trump Book

The Toddler In Chief: What Donald Trump Teaches Us About the Modern Presidency by Daniel W. Drezner Buy on Bookshop

Drezner’s The Toddler In Chief: What Donald Trump Teaches Us About the Modern Presidency exemplifies the kind of smug, ironic distance that marks many of these books. A Washington Post contributor and professor of international politics at Tufts University, Drezner should have been well placed to write a serious book about the politics of the Trump era (in previous works, he has written about international regulatory regimes, economic sanctions, and the place of think tanks in American politics). Yet his most recent book is built around a single resolutely superficial idea: comparing Donald Trump to a small child. It grew out of a tweet thread that Drezner began on April 25, 2017, with the simple sentence: “I’ll believe that Trump is growing into the presidency when his staff stops talking about him like a toddler,” along with a link to a Washington Post article that included an anonymous quote about Trump’s television habits: “Once he goes upstairs, there’s no managing him.”

Front Row at the Trump Show by Jonathan Karl

Toddler in Chief pursues this comparison with a grandiose sense of superiority. While other theories “can explain portions of Trump’s behavior,” Drezner argues, “they cannot explain all of it as well as the toddler thesis.” Each chapter examines a different infantile character trait: “Temper Tantrums,” “Short Attention Span,” “Impulse Control.” Drezner quotes the American Academy of Pediatrics’s manual Caring for Your Baby and Young Child on each of these phases and follows up by amassing reports of Trump’s behavior that fit the description. Crucially, Drezner argues, it’s not that Trump’s detractors compare him to a toddler; “Trump’s own supporters and subordinates have made this comparison as well.” Whether it’s Newt Gingrich (“There are parts of Trump that are almost impossible to manage”) or Trump’s own Svengali Steve Bannon (“I’m sick of being a wet nurse for a 71-year-old”), the book is a chronicle of the president’s own friends and staff treating him like a fussy two-year-old, presented page after page without a reprieve.

The book’s framing seems designed to combat Trump by merely trying to make him and his supporters feel embarrassed. Yet in some cases, it has the effect of treating some of his most harmful actions without gravity. Drezner describes Trump’s response to the Charlottesville white supremacy rally—when he said that there were “very fine people” on both sides—as an example of “Oppositional Behavior” and not as an outburst of Trump’s very deliberate and obvious racism.

A week after Drezner’s book appeared came Jonathan Karl’s Front Row at the Trump Show. Karl, a White House correspondent for ABC News, has covered Trump since the 1980s and has been a central part of a White House Press Corps that has found itself repeatedly stymied by the unashamed lying and dissimulation of Trump and his administration. “I don’t believe there has ever been a more exhausting, exhilarating, dangerous, maddening, frustrating, downright bizarre, or more important time to be a White House reporter,” Karl writes at the beginning of a book devoted to the importance of objective journalism, even in the face of widespread dissimulation.

Sober instead of smug, Karl still can’t quite get past Trump as an individual. White House correspondents, after all, are used to dealing with spin and lies, and they’re used to being spoonfed garbage. They’re also used to treating death and destruction as abstract concepts (Karl, in particular, had a reputation for pitching softballs to Bush Administration officials). But there’s a specific way of going about this, and the most frustrating thing for Karl about the Trump administration seems to be its steadfast refusal of this genteel approach. After Karl reminds Trump of his promise that he will “never lie” to the media, he describes feeling “taken aback” when Trump confesses to him that, “When I can, I tell the truth.” It’s not the lying; it’s the unwillingness to play the game that the press is used to.

We’re encouraged to “solve” the riddle of Trump. And once we understand why he behaves the way he does, we are free to write him off and go back to our normal routines.

By depicting Trump as a toddler or focusing on his pathological lying, these writers keep us laser focused on Trump himself—as do those that suggest he’s mentally unwell, as Anonymous does in A Warning (“normal people who spend any time with Donald Trump are uncomfortable by what they witness. He stumbles, slurs, gets confused, is easily irritated, and has trouble synthesizing information, not occasionally but with regularity”), a sentiment echoed by the title of A Very Stable Genius. This is Trump as a case history instead of Trump as the expression of a deep rupture in the country. By limiting our opprobrium to Trump himself, we manage to both feel superior to him while also dismissing him. We’re encouraged to “solve” the riddle of Trump; Leonnig and Rucker set out to “make meaning by finding patterns in the seeming chaos.” And once we understand why he behaves the way he does, we are free to write him off and go back to our normal routines.

Karl, like other journalists, positions himself as a sober-minded and fair arbiter of the truth, doing his duty tirelessly and hewing to the notion that facts and objectivity, by themselves, will carry the day. But such lofty ideals are undercut by the book’s promise of delivering more inside gossip and unbelievable spectacle. Among its blurbs is a quote from USA Today’s Washington Bureau chief Susan Page, who argues that Karl’s reporting “pays off in his account of what he calls the Trump Show with some startling scoops. What did the president scrawl across the rejected resignation letter from his attorney general? He tells us.” And then there’s this, from New York magazine’s D.C. correspondent, Olivia Nuzzi: “It was so good I was sad when it ended.” Marketing national crisis as page-turning diversion, Front Row at the Trump Show makes the administration seem slightly less than real, a distant episode that might almost involve some other country.

Encouraging the reader to adopt the position of spectator goes hand in hand with the endorsement of passivity one finds again and again in these books. Very little is asked of the reader in terms of direct action. Drezner’s book ends by reminding us that “Donald Trump is never going to grow up,” and continues, “It will be up to the American people, and not the Toddler in Chief, to set aside childish things. If voters re-elect Trump in 2020, then he is no longer the most immature American. The American electorate would be just as developmentally delayed as the 45th president. The true Toddlers in Chief would be us.”