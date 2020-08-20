The Republican National Convention’s Carnival of White Grievance

On Wednesday, my colleague Alex Pareene, writing on the rise of Madison Cawthorn’s brand of Nazi-cozy conservatives, made the assessment that “the Republican Party, right now, is recruiting its future leaders from a pool of people attracted to the furthest fringes of far-right thought simply because those are the only young people currently interested in being associated with organized Republican Party politics under Donald Trump.” The party has chosen this tactic because it recognizes that it is standing on wet sand, ideologically speaking. A quarter of the conservative base is already on board with single-payer health care, with roughly 63 percent of all voters leaning toward universal health care. A majority of all registered voters approve of the statewide mask mandates that just a few months ago were the target of the right’s inane, self-defeating culture wars. On police reform, the country is in wide agreement that chokeholds, no-knock warrants, qualified immunity, local police militarization, and inaction by police witnessing abuse by fellow officers all need to go. Two-thirds of the country’s voters believe that the federal government is currently doing too little to combat climate change. This isn’t a country of radicals. Many of these changes are the lowest possible bars of a democratic society and, at least on climate change, one that wants to stave off mass extinction.

There is no unwinding any of this, not by the current champions the Republican Party has dealt itself. So instead, it dedicated the last decade to perfecting minority rule. Right-leaning state legislatures—voted in by a wave of reactionary racism responding to the election of Barack Obama—gerrymandered state electoral maps so badly that, until the courts finally stepped in, winning was their only option. From there, they took on the Democratic Party’s social agenda on a state level, enacting bans on abortion and gay marriage, drafting a political agenda of overt discrimination against transgender people, and stripping away any rights and protections that non-citizens previously held. Few of these measures were particularly popular on a statewide level and, in cases like that of North Carolina’s anti-trans legislation, actually led to serious electoral losses.

The past three-and-a-half years under the Trump administration took this approach and applied it nationally, redirecting every major federal agency to work with only obedient political allies and industry cronies. Little of the subsequent horrors pursued and enacted by this administration has proven to be popular in a democratic sense. Then again, enacting the will of the people was never the end goal; it was power, by any and all means necessary.