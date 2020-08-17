The Republican National Convention’s Carnival of White Grievance

The Republican National Convention’s speaker lineup is the sign of a party that knows itself well: First there’s Abby Johnson, the former Planned Parenthood clinic director who had a very lucrative anti-abortion epiphany and has since created an entire persona and career as a repentant abortion convert. Then there’s Patricia and Mark McCloskey, the gun-toting couple from Missouri who were charged for threatening peaceful police brutality protestors with their firearms. There’s also Nick Sandmann, the teen from the 2019 viral video in which he and a group of fellow students from Covington Catholic High School stood smirking in front of Omaha elder Nathan Phillips as one of his classmates opined, “Land gets stolen, that’s how it works.” It’s the modern Republican Party, preserved in amber: Wealthy grievance warriors living the double mandate around top-down class war and white identity politics.



As it has since its national rise in the wake of the Civil Rights Movement, the Republican Party recognizes that the most effective and efficient way to galvanize its base is to consistently cast itself as a collective of aggrieved, put-upon mostly white citizens. Sandmann, Johnson, and the McCloskeys—each the self-described victims of the out-of-control Communists running roughshod in our streets and in the halls of power are the same basic blueprint. Republicans, a collective in desperate need of proving that its bedrock of imagined white grievance will be maintained and emboldened by a dwindling number of young conservatives, knows what it has been, what it is, and what it needs to be to survive enough to keep those tax cuts and corporate giveaways flowing.

On Wednesday, my colleague Alex Pareene, writing on the rise of Madison Cawthorn’s brand of Nazi-cozy conservatives, made the assessment that “the Republican Party, right now, is recruiting its future leaders from a pool of people attracted to the furthest fringes of far-right thought simply because those are the only young people currently interested in being associated with organized Republican Party politics under Donald Trump.” The party has chosen this tactic because it recognizes that it is standing on wet sand, ideologically speaking. A quarter of the conservative base is already on board with single-payer health care, with roughly 63 percent of all voters leaning toward universal health care. A majority of all registered voters approve of the statewide mask mandates that just a few months ago were the target of the right’s inane, self-defeating culture wars. On police reform, the country is in wide agreement that choke holds, no-knock warrants, qualified immunity, local police militarization, and inaction by police witnessing abuse by fellow officers all need to go. Two-thirds of the country’s voters believe that the federal government is currently doing too little to combat climate change. This isn’t a country of radicals. Many of these changes are the lowest possible bars of a democratic society, and, at least on climate change, one that wants to stave off mass extinction.

There is no unwinding any of this, not by the current champions the Republican Party has dealt itself. So instead, it dedicated the last decade to perfecting minority rule. Right-leaning state legislatures—voted in by a wave of reactionary racism responding to the election of Barack Obama—gerrymandered state electoral maps so badly that until the courts finally stepped in, winning was their only option. From there, they took on the Democratic Party’s social agenda on a state level, enacting bans on abortion and gay marriage, drafting a political agenda of overt discrimination against transgender people, and stripping away any rights and protections that non-citizens previously held. Few of these measures were particularly popular on a statewide level, and in fact, in cases like that of North Carolina’s anti-trans legislation, actually led to serious electoral losses.

The past three-and-a-half years under the Trump administration took this approach and applied it nationally, redirecting every major federal agency to work with only obedient political allies and industry cronies. Little of the subsequent horrors pursued and enacted by this administration have proven to be popular in a democratic sense. Then again, enacting the will of the people was never the end goal; it was power, by any and all means necessary.