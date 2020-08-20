A Constitutional Weapon for Biden to Vanquish Trump’s Army of Judges

We are now less than 90 days away from an election that President Donald Trump is openly attempting to steal. From that vantage, it may seem premature—bordering on presumptuous—for Democrats to start worrying now about what will happen if Joe Biden wins. But Democrats should worry: Even if voters give Democrats control of Congress and the White House and even if Joe Biden manages to enact the deep reforms needed to stave off economic catastrophe, come to grips with a public health emergency, and begin to root out the rot and corruption in our government, it may be all for naught. A conservative federal judiciary, freshly stocked with over 200 right-wing activist Trump judges, lies in wait.

Biden has offered ambitious plans to pursue a Second New Deal if elected. If he’s serious, he needs to plan for the near certainty that John Roberts’s Supreme Court will resist in much the same way that a conservative Court undermined Franklin Roosevelt’s original version. Some have recommended court-packing, but there’s a better and perfectly constitutional solution that’s being largely ignored on the left: Congress can strip federal courts of their broad power.



The Roberts Court could—and, if left to their own devices, likely will—gin up conservative interpretations of the Constitution for the purpose of killing off as much of the Democratic reform agenda as possible. There are a number of plausible scenarios.



Imagine first that Democrats respond to America’s insane levels of inequality with a wealth tax. That move might be very popular, considering that millions of Americans have been thrown out of work since March while America’s billionaires have gained over $400 billion in wealth. But the Supreme Court would likely strike this down on the grounds that it fails to satisfy the Constitution’s requirement in Article I, section 9, clause 4 that so-called “direct” taxes must be apportioned among the states by population—a standard basically impossible for a wealth tax to meet, as there are so many more rich people per capita in New York than in Mississippi.

Next, imagine that Democrats try to address corporate influence-peddling in our government by enacting limits on corporate contributions to political campaigns. The Supreme Court would almost certainly eviscerate that law as well, holding that it violates the risible interpretation of the First Amendment in Citizens United v. Federal Election Commission in which a conservative 5-4 majority held that corporations’ campaign expenditures were as fully protected as any other form of political speech.