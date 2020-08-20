A Constitutional Weapon for Biden to Vanquish Trump’s Army of Judges

Republicans have built their recent political strategy around stocking the federal bench with right-wing judges for a reason.

Republicans have built their recent political strategy around stocking the federal bench with right-wing judges for a reason: Through these means, the party can effectively stay in power even if it can’t win elections. And on that last point, the GOP knows that their time is running out, that demographics are inexorably reducing the voting power of the GOP’s coalition of older, less-educated rural and exurban whites. The furious energy with which Trump, Mitch McConnell, and the Federalist Society have worked to elevate partisan conservatives to the federal bench—by far the most consequential achievement of Trump’s presidency—is all about frustrating the ability of the Democrats to do much with power once they win it back.

This is why the Democrats need to be thinking ahead about how to tame the conservative Supreme Court. Recent proposals have focused mostly on shifting the Court’s composition through court-packing and the introduction of judicial term limits. But both of those strategies raise concerns. Court-packing—that is, creating more seats on the Supreme Court and filling them with liberal jurists—is unabashedly partisan and certain to spark enormous opposition. But even if Democrats manage to create new seats and fill them, court-packing would only reinforce the Court’s role as a political actor, which is not what anyone should want.

Limiting the terms of Supreme Court justices might be the ideal solution. It would, however, require a constitutional amendment, though there have been creative efforts to work around that by suggesting that justices get rotated off the Supreme Court after a term of years and onto one of the lower federal courts. But there is a more serious problem with term limits: They may, counterintuitively, deepen courts’ politicization by casting even more explicitly the right to make Supreme Court appointments as a prize awarded for electoral success.