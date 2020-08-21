The Biden Era Will Put the New Left to the Test

All eyes this week have been focused on the Democratic National Convention, which should probably be considered the formal kickoff of this year’s general election campaign. Although the coronavirus pandemic forced Democrats to move to virtual proceedings, it should be said that the convention thus far hasn’t been all too different in substance from conventions past. There have been lofty speeches, moments of canned drama, and, of course, a set of ideologically driven controversies over the future of the party and the convention itself.

For all the energy and interest progressives have invested in matters such as the length and content of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s speech for Bernie Sanders, the presence of Bill Clinton and Republicans like John Kasich, and the inclusion or exclusion of certain provisions within the party platform that was approved on Wednesday, no one should be under the illusion that any of this really matters or that the convention realistically could have played out any other way. The season of gestures to progressives is over; less than three months out from the general election, the Democratic Party has no political incentive to take the left’s concerns seriously. Electorally, a small and unhelpfully distributed portion of the electorate doesn’t matter. And the vast majority are always committed to whoever the Democratic nominee happens to be, whatever the platform happens to be, anyway⁠; Biden won most over the day the primary ended. Contrary to popular belief, it wasn’t the left that cost Hillary Clinton the election in 2016. Likewise, the left will not be responsible for what happens this November. What happens afterward might be another story: Progress under Biden will depend in large part on whether the left makes itself ready for a once-in-a-generation wave of activism and advocacy.

The fear of progressive defection was among the factors that convinced so many primary candidates to reach leftward on policy, and the discourse around their proposals helped move the electorate in a more progressive direction. But the promises those candidates made were, obviously, just words; by the end of the primary, the co-sponsors of Bernie Sanders’s Medicare for All bill, for instance, had abandoned it. This is one of the reasons why the project of extracting progressive commitments from Biden between now and November seems dubious, as nothing would actually hold him to his promises.

And his own stated positions on the policies in question will not, in and of themselves, determine what his administration manages to accomplish, if anything. A progressive president might be a powerful public advocate for progressive policy and ideas. And certain progressive goals could be advanced through executive action and federal agencies. But if a President Biden were to hit his head one day and come out as a supporter of Medicare for All, the Green New Deal, and all the rest, Congress—the Senate in particular—would remain an obstacle. A president can propose legislation, and a president can be a key party to negotiations. But functionally, if any significant and positive legislation happens over a Biden term at all, it will come from Congress to the White House, and Biden will be significantly pressured to sign those measures into law. As given as we are to pretending otherwise in presidential elections, this is how the presidency actually works.

It should be well known by now that even if Democrats take the Senate, a number of moderates in the chamber would oppose not only the substance of the major items on the progressive agenda but also the structural reforms that would be necessary to pass and defend them. As such, the major task ahead isn’t only, or even primarily, pushing Joe Biden to the left but rather pushing Joe Manchin, Kyrsten Sinema, and other similarly positioned senators to the left on certain proposals quickly enough that major legislation can be passed before Republicans have a shot at retaking a chamber of Congress in 2022. There’s been little active discussion about how this might be done if it can be done at all.