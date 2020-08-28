The Exclusionary White Men of the American Legion

Nestled in the heart of Indianapolis, Indiana, is the national headquarters of the American Legion, the largest and most influential veterans’ service organization in the world. Indianapolis is second only to Washington in its number of war memorials; some of the monuments here stand on Legion grounds. The most prominent—a granite black tomb surrounded on four sides by golden busts of regal eagles—expresses a solemn reverence to those who served and sacrificed in World War I. Left unsaid is an uncomfortable fact: The Legion spurned countless veterans of color who came back from that conflict.

A century on from the Great War, the organization remains exceedingly white and exclusionary. Today, the atmosphere inside headquarters is so toxic that Black staff have been counseled to avoid it all costs. One source summed up the warning they received as: “Be careful when dealing with anyone in Indianapolis.”

A rare ray of diversity exists inside the Legion’s Washington outpost. Yet staff here are frequently reminded of the organization’s homogeneity, including when they walk down a hallway displaying the Legion’s past 101 national commanders, none of whom are Black. (The Legion installed a Chinese-born Vietnam veteran in 2012 and its first female commander in 2017.) While the veteran population today is increasingly diverse, the Legion’s current slate of vice commanders is entirely white, and its list of commission and committee leaders includes only one person of color. (“Most of our past national commanders are deceased and we do not speculate on their ethnicity,” Legion national spokesman John Raughter said in a short email response to The New Republic’s questions.)

This pattern of white rule and de-facto segregation runs deep throughout the Legion—from executive suites down to local posts—and has spurred at least one federal inquiry into potential civil rights violations. (“Every post has the right to select its members. You’re not supposed to select them on race or creed, but sure they do,” one Black legionnaire told the Chicago Tribune when that inquiry opened in 1991. “It’s one of those things you’re going to live with.”) In upholding this structure, the Legion has avoided meaningful discussion or action on issues concerning gender, race, or sexual identity in the military and veteran communities. Instead, white voices rise to the top, and regressive beliefs fester.

Oxford released a divisive screed on the Legion website, titled “That Other Virus,” warning that Black Lives Matter “could cause more long-term destruction than COVID-19.”

This was evident last summer, when National Commander James Oxford and his team visited Washington to be briefed on the Legion’s legislative priorities. According to two knowledgeable sources, the meeting came around the time that President Trump was obsessing over migrants fleeing poverty and violence in Central America, a refugee crisis he deemed an “invasion.” This language was echoed by one of Oxford’s white deputies, who, upon seeing the Legion’s diverse D.C. staff, reacted in shock. “Look,” he said, “it’s an invasion!” Such comments were nothing new for the attending staff. “Working there is like being in the Fifties,” one former employee said.