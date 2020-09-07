Happy Pandemic Labor Day

As politicians have either cozied up or turned a blind eye to the wealthiest in America, billionaires have made off with profits that outsize many state budgets. Private equity firms, fresh off gutting staffs at nursing homes, have reaped the profits of short-selling commercial real estate securities, all while corporations roll back the temporary pay increases retail workers relied on at the start of summer. But the message to workers over the past five months has mainly been constant reminders that our usefulness to our nation in this time is our willingness to return to unsafe job sites and our ability to spend our paychecks. This year, Labor Day feels painfully familiar and somehow new. Worse.

Writing for Teen Vogue last year, New Republic contributor Kim Kelly traced the holiday’s origins back to the late nineteenth century, when the wealthy of the fading Gilded Age needed to appease the working class. But globally, the worker’s holiday is May Day, whose origins lie in the 1886 Haymarket Square bombing and subsequent executions of labor organizers in Chicago. American workers and labor organizers have a long history and tradition of uniting to combat corrupt management, corporations, and governments. Eight-hour days. Forty-hour workweeks. Weekends. These are all political victories that required decades of organizing and oftentimes physical confrontation and sacrifice. The American construction of Labor Day isn’t about any of that. It’s not the worker organizer, or the worker militant being celebrated—it’s the worker-consumer.

Now it’s hard to think about anything else. Reading the news, one is reminded that, for America’s billionaires, the pandemic hasn’t been so much a tragedy as it is a half-trillion-dollar investment opportunity. One can’t watch an NBA bubble game (on a Disney- or AT&T-owned network) without listening to American Express beg the audience to “Shop Small” during these tough times. The dissonance has always been staggering; now it’s annihilating. Workers didn’t need a national health crisis to be shown in grotesque detail how poorly America’s social safety nets have been set up, but it arrived all the same.