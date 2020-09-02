The Republicans’ Absurd Quest to Turn Biden Into Trump

Earlier this week, Joe Biden spoke about the recent protests and violence in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The crux of his remarks—and an emerging theme of his campaign—was a simple question: “Does anyone believe there will be less violence in America if Donald Trump is reelected?” he asked. Conservative commentators leapt into action.

“The ‘blackmail Americans into voting for me by threatening more violence unless I win’ strategy is so impossibly evil and strategically unwise,” The Federalist’s Mollie Hemingway opined. “Vote Biden or there’ll be more violence,” Erick Erickson, a Trump critic-turned-enthusiast, paraphrased. “He’s embracing the left’s extortion campaign.” (It’s unclear which extortion campaign he meant.) “If you’re willing to be blackmailed by Joe Biden, vote for him,” radio host Ben Shapiro added. National Review’s David Harsanyi claimed Biden’s comments were “despicable” and “essentially endorsing extortion.” None of them said Biden was wrong.

Biden obviously wasn’t trying to blackmail or extort anyone. Anarchists in Portland, Oregon, are hardly a core part of his political coalition, and it’s highly doubtful that he could exert any influence over them, Republicans’ efforts to paint him as the secretary-general of antifa notwithstanding. His comments were a fairly straightforward assessment of violent unrest in America over the last few years—and Trump’s eagerness to pour rhetorical fuel on the fire for partisan gain. Indeed, Trump proved Biden right soon thereafter by declining to condemn the 17-year-old right-wing gunman who shot and killed two protesters shortly after Biden’s remarks.

Ironically, if there is an extortionist in the race, it’s the candidate that Biden’s critics support. Trump became the third president in American history to be impeached after Congress discovered last year that he withheld military aid from Ukraine in a scheme to coerce the Ukrainian government into smearing Biden. Since his Senate acquittal, he’s applied the same strategy on the domestic front: threatening to deny federal funds to Michigan if it mailed absentee ballot applications to every registered voter, for example, and using moblike tactics to cajole praise from Democratic governors who sought federal pandemic aid. Extortion isn’t a crime or a sin for Trump: It’s a routine political strategy.

But the effort to paint Biden as some sort of criminal kingpin isn’t an isolated incident. Over the last month, Trumpworld has coalesced around a dark character sketch of Joe Biden. The Democratic nominee is, in their eyes, a man who does not feel bound by the rule of law, who tolerates political violence against perceived enemies, who regularly aligns himself with militant extremists, who can be easily manipulated by those around him, and who even shows public signs of cognitive deterioration. In trying to build a palatable case against Biden, conservatives are effectively running against a Bizarro version of Donald Trump.