Our Summer of American Nihilism

In a recent interview on The Ringer’s 10 Questions podcast, Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins—a man who says he keeps a four-foot-tall pile of rocks outside his garage to remind him of his own mortality—explained that he’s not all that concerned about the pandemic and isn’t convinced wearing a mask really matters.



In one of his rapid-fire questions, host Kyle Brandt asked Cousins: “If 1 is the person who says, ‘Masks are stupid, you’re all a bunch of lemmings,’ and 10 is, ‘I’m not leaving my master bathroom for the next 10 years,’ where do you land?”

Cousins laughed, then replied: “I’m not gonna call anybody stupid, for the trouble it would get me in. But I’m about a 0.00001.”

He then expanded a bit more on his philosophy, noting that he has been wearing a mask at the Vikings’ team facility mainly to make others feel comfortable. As far as the virus itself goes, Cousins continued: “I would say I’m going to go about my daily life. If I get it, I’m going to ride it out. I’m going to let nature do its course. Uh, survival-of-the-fittest kind of approach and just say, if it knocks me out, it knocks me out. I’m going to be OK. Even if I die. If I die, I die. I kind of have peace about that.”

From the mouth of someone so protected, the meaning seems to flip: If you die, you die. It is easy, and justifiable, to get extremely pissed off at someone like Cousins—a white man with a massive platform, wrapped in 10 layers of the best Bubble Wrap money can buy—speaking so recklessly in the midst of a pandemic that has been so devastating for millions of people, with environmental and health care racism leaving Black and brown people especially vulnerable to the worst impacts. It was also easy because the mantra he wrapped himself in—“If I die, I die”—has felt inescapable over the past five months. It’s an ethos of annihilating selfishness that has in many ways come to define our summer.