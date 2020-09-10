Ben Sasse’s Plan to Save the Senate Will Bury It Instead

While Sasse is correct about some of the Senate’s flaws, he is also profoundly wrong about how to fix them. His solution would make the chamber even less democratic: by repealing the Seventeenth Amendment and letting state legislatures choose senators once more, by limiting those senators to a single 12-year term, and by banning televised coverage of their hearings and debates. Other proposals, like requiring senators to live in dormitories—an idea that’s hard to imagine actual adults signing up for—would likely make the Senate an even more unpleasant place to work and legislate than it already is.

Sasse, who laments the growing imbalance of power between Congress and the executive branch, is hardly the first person to seek ways to reverse the trend. Legislative and constitutional experts have proposed no shortage of solutions: shift power away from congressional leadership and back to rank-and-file members, restore the primacy of committees in the legislative process, expand Congress’s institutional support to counterbalance federal agencies and think tanks, and reverse past “reforms” like earmark bans and shorter legislative calendars. Campaign finance reform, though sorely needed, is off the table thanks to the Roberts court.

The junior senator from Nebraska has a different idea for how to fix the Senate. His central plank is depriving voters of the power to choose their own senators by repealing the Seventeenth Amendment. His rationale is unpersuasive. “Different states bring different solutions to the table, and that ought to be reflected in the Senate’s national debate,” Sasse explained. “The old saying used to be that all politics is local, but today—thanks to the internet, 24/7 cable news and a cottage industry dedicated to political addiction—politics is polarized and national.” The Senate already provides for ample geographic diversity—if anything, it provides too much of it. Sasse’s proposal seems more likely to nationalize state legislative races than localize the Senate’s institutional outlook.