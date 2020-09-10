Ben Sasse’s Plan to Save the Senate Will Bury It Instead

No one can blame Nebraska Senator Ben Sasse for his disillusionment with the Senate. Under Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, the chamber is little more a well-oiled machine for stacking the federal courts with right-wing judges. The “legislative graveyard,” as Democratic lawmakers call it, can’t muster the energy to pass a second wave of coronavirus relief even as the U.S. death toll nears 200,000. It acquitted President Donald Trump last February for abuse of power, indicting itself for its moral and ethical failings in the process.



“What would the Founding Fathers think of America if they came back to life?” Sasse asked in a Tuesday op-ed in The Wall Street Journal. “Their eyes would surely bug out first at our technology and wealth. But I suspect they’d also be stunned by the deformed structure of our government. The Congress they envisioned is all but dead. The Senate in particular is supposed to be the place where Americans hammer out our biggest challenges with debate. That hasn’t happened for decades—and the rot is bipartisan.”



While Sasse is correct about some of the Senate’s flaws, he is also profoundly wrong about how to fix them. His solution would make the chamber even less democratic: by repealing the Seventeenth Amendment and letting state legislatures choose senators once more, by limiting those senators to a single twelve-year term, and by banning televised coverage of their hearings and debates. Other proposals, like requiring senators to live in dormitories—an idea that’s hard to imagine actual adults signing up for—would likely make the Senate an even more unpleasant place to work and legislate than it already is.

Sasse, who laments the growing imbalance of power between Congress and the executive branch, is hardly the first person to seek ways to reverse the trend. Legislative and constitutional experts have proposed no shortage of solutions: shift power away from congressional leadership and back to rank-and-file members, restore the primacy of committees in the legislative process, expand Congress’s institutional support to counterbalance federal agencies and think tanks, and reverse past “reforms” like earmark bans and shorter legislative calendars. Campaign-finance reform, though sorely needed, is off the table thanks to the Roberts Court.

The junior senator from Nebraska has a different idea for how to fix the Senate. His central plank is depriving voters of the power to choose their own senators by repealing the Seventeenth Amendment. His rationale was unpersuasive. “Different states bring different solutions to the table, and that ought to be reflected in the Senate’s national debate,” Sasse explained. “The old saying used to be that all politics is local, but today—thanks to the internet, 24/7 cable news and a cottage industry dedicated to political addiction—politics is polarized and national.” The Senate already provides for ample geographic diversity—if anything, it provides too much of it. Sasse’s proposal seems more likely to nationalize state legislative races than localize the Senate’s institutional outlook.