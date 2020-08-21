Health Care Reform Is Being Slashed Into Oblivion

If one issue dominated the Democratic presidential primaries this cycle, it was health care. Bernie Sanders’ Medicare for All proposal set a standard that other candidates vied to match, while simultaneously striving to not commit to as generous a plan. Debate moderators asked endless variations of the same question: How will you pay for it? The more moderate candidates, including Joe Biden, attacked single-payer with criticisms that often veered into the territory of inane lies. But now that the anti-single-payer wing has prevailed and Joe Biden is the nominee, a new question has arisen: Will the patchy, cut-rate health care proposal that Biden promised survive beyond Inauguration Day?

The outlook is not so good. Over the last week, ominous signs have emerged that should trouble anyone who’s counting on Biden to enact the public option plan that he offered as an alternative to single-payer. Among them was the notable way that Bernie Sanders’ DNC speech did not use the words “public option.” The only specific health care proposal of Biden’s that he cited was a plan to expand Medicare to people aged 60 to 65. Sanders also did not describe Biden’s plan as “universal,” saying only that it would “greatly expand” coverage. Biden himself referred briefly to his proposal in a pre-recorded video during the convention, but his acceptance speech made no mention of a public option.



Reading between the lines of convention speeches might seem like hysterical tea-leaf reading—if it weren’t for other bad omens, like a story in The Hill this week which reported that some congressional Democrats expect to “start next year with a more modest package of fixes to ObamaCare that did not include a public option in an effort to get some early points on the board.” One Senate Democratic aide told the paper that “if Democrats win back the Senate, it will be through red or purple states, and there will be plenty more moderate members in the caucus.” It is all too easy to see a scenario where Biden squeaks into office after weeks of uncertainty relating to mail-in ballots and Republican whining, with a narrow Senate majority, and opts to put those points on the board by passing some narrow amendments to the Affordable Care Act (ACA)—and then somehow just never gets around to passing that public option, what with everything else going on.



As former Bernie Sanders staffer David Sirota wrote in his newsletter with Andrew Perez, these sorts of quotes may be a “trial balloon” for a forthcoming retreat on health care. Sirota noted that the Partnership for America’s Health Care Future (PAHCF), the industry-run astroturf group that exists to fight any health care reform that might undercut their masters’ profit-raking, announced last Friday that it would run a campaign to dissuade lawmakers from supporting a public option during convention coverage. These sorts of ad buys are aimed at Washington policymakers, not the kind of Real Americans that it pretends are invested in its campaigns. In this case, their rhetoric is centered on scaremongering about the cost of a public option and, as has always been consistent with PAHCF’s messaging, building on “what’s working” instead of starting over with a new “government-run” plan. That is to say, making minor fixes to the ACA is about all that the well-remunerated captains of the health care industry will allow.



The coming effort to drive Biden away from his public option plan will be dependent on some artful deceptions, chief among them being that the public wants Biden and his fellow Democrats to leave well enough alone and not put the tenuous gains of the last decade and a half at risk. But the public very much wants this system to be amended. Millions of Americans cannot afford medication; or fear going to the doctor because of cost, or to the hospital because of massive bills. The United States spends more on health care for worse outcomes than other countries. The situation in this country was objectively dire before the pandemic arrived, unemployment exploded, and millions lost their employer-provided health insurance.

