Trump Lies, and the Media Abides

Whenever I mix up words or forget what I was trying to say, I make fun of myself by saying “words are my craft, you know.” It’s funny because it’s true: I have one job, and it is to use words well, which doesn’t seem like much of a tall order. Yet political reporters seem to struggle with this constantly, having been confounded by President Trump’s unprecedentedly wily ways: He lies all the time, and is also quite dumb. Four years in, journalists still struggle with this norm-smashing combination of absolute ballsiness and the possibility that he doesn’t know when he’s wrong; hence the general reluctance to call Trump a liar, even after all this time, even when it is the only correct word to describe what he’s doing.

This is how we end up with stories about Trump’s latest attempt to look busy on health care that fail to convey exactly how little he’s accomplished. A Washington Post story last week reported that Trump “capped his fruitless four-year journey to abolish and replace the Affordable Care Act”—alright, a good start!—“by signing an executive order Thursday that aims to enshrine the law’s most popular feature while pivoting away from a broader effort to overhaul the nation’s health insurance system.”

Ah. No. Not quite. The executive order did not aim to enshrine the Obamacare’s most popular feature, the protection of preexisting conditions. It simply stated that it “has been and will continue to be the policy of the United States to give Americans seeking healthcare more choice, lower costs, and better care and to ensure that Americans with pre-existing conditions can obtain the insurance of their choice at affordable rates.” Obviously that first part will be news to millions of Americans who still pay hundreds of dollars a month for health care that would wipe out their bank balance if they actually tried to use it. But the latter part is the non-news here: In no way can it accurately be said that this executive order aimed to enshrine the ACA’s protections on preexisting conditions.

You have to read quite a bit further down the Post story to find out what turns the executive order from pointless into fraudulent: The ongoing lawsuit, filed by the Trump administration and 18 Republican states, that seeks to invalidate the entire ACA, preexisting condition protections and all. The executive order Trump signed would not magically protect patients if that lawsuit is successful at the RBG-less Supreme Court; that is not how law works. It cannot be said, therefore, that the executive order aims to protect those patients. What it aims to do is deceive them.

Why is the president and his party so determined to lie to the public on the ACA, helped along by a media that struggles to accurately explain what is happening? It’s quite simple: The party is committed to repealing the ACA because it fundamentally does not believe that insurers, even as they make hundreds of billions of dollars a year, should be restricted in how they make money. But it recognizes that Americans are overwhelmingly in favor of protecting themselves from losing coverage. It recognizes that it cannot possibly defend making things so much worse, because the situation as it stands now is already so utterly intolerable. So it squares the circle in a very neat way: by lying, all the time.