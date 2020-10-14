Amy Coney Barrett and the Death of the Supreme Court Confirmation Hearing

The Senate Judiciary Committee had its real first opportunity to closely question Amy Coney Barrett in person during Tuesday’s confirmation hearing. Expectations were hardly high. Over the past few decades, would-be justices from across the ideological spectrum have largely refused to say how they would rule on pending cases or future legal issues. Ruth Bader Ginsburg, whose former seat Barrett hopes to fill, once told the committee she would give “no hints, no previews, no forecasts” about how she would decide cases if confirmed to the Supreme Court.

Even by those standards, however, Tuesday’s hearing was a bewildering endeavor. At one point, Barrett declined to say whether voter intimidation violated federal law, which it unambiguously does. At another, she refused to support the peaceful transition of power in the upcoming election. She resisted efforts to discuss her personal views. She declined to elaborate or extrapolate her professional stances as an academic. She refused to opine on real cases or discuss hypothetical ones.

Some, if not many, of these responses are defensible under precedents set by Ginsburg and other previous nominees. Indeed, it would be unethical for judicial nominees to tip their hand on deciding future cases to either Congress or the White House, especially if it was implicitly given in exchange for their confirmation. But others are more inexplicable, and Barrett’s refusal to answer them underscore what a futile exercise the Supreme Court confirmation process has become.

Early in the hearing, California Senator Dianne Feinstein asked Barrett if a president could unilaterally delay the upcoming general election under federal law. The question didn’t spring from a vacuum; Trump himself floated the prospect of delaying the November election over the summer. Though such a move would obviously not be legal or constitutional, Barrett declined to say as much and said she would need to consult colleagues and hold oral arguments. “If I give off the cuff answers, I would basically be a legal pundit, and I don’t think we want judges to be legal pundits,” she explained. “I think we want judges to approach cases with an open mind.”

In another exchange, Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar noted that President Donald Trump had repeatedly vowed to nominate judicial nominees who fit certain ideological criteria. “If I win the presidency, my judicial appointments will do the right thing unlike Bush’s appointee John Roberts on ObamaCare,” he wrote on Twitter in 2016. He has also repeatedly pledged to choose anti-abortion Supreme Court nominees who would overturn Roe v. Wade. “Senator Klobuchar, I can’t really speak to what the president has said on Twitter,” Barrett replied, though she added that she hasn’t privately told the White House how she would vote in potential cases, or been asked by the White House to do so.