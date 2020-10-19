The Constitution Is the Crisis

Modest reforms like judicial term limits wouldn’t fundamentally challenge the premise that the final say in our most consequential policy disputes should be left to a set of “unelected justices” operating under the implicit principle of “judicial supremacy”—both completely apt phrases conservatives are fond of using when the court’s rulings do not suit them. The remedy implied by the first is obvious: We should move at least a step closer to electing the justices. This is court-packing. The size of the Supreme Court, again, has been changed multiple times over the years; as the political scientist David Faris said in a recent piece for this magazine, packing is “gloriously legal.” The Republican Party has used every legal means at its disposal to win control over the bench. That’s fine. Democrats should do the same—not out of spite or in an empty tit for tat, but to protect sound policy that the American people desire, that the American people need, and that the American people have been denied by a political system whose counter-majoritarian features are no longer tolerable, provided that policy is in keeping with the very best and most essential portions of our Constitution and all the amendments and rulings that have improved it: a framework of fundamental rights it would also be a progressive court’s duty to secure. It has been the conservative movement’s mission to weaken or demolish them, save for a few choice favorites.

The fact that characterizing the fight for the court as an “existential” one has become a cliché doesn’t make the assertion any less true. As Kate Aronoff wrote last week, a conservative court could place a hard ceiling on climate policy. The stability of this country and all civilization in the years ahead will depend significantly on the federal government acting decisively on the matter as soon as possible; its ability to do so should be absolutely guaranteed, not just as a moral imperative but a practical necessity. All of this requires the addition of four like-minded justices, at minimum, not two—if the Supreme Court goes on to become a quasi-legislature as a result, so be it. And although opponents of packing enjoy constructing scenarios where the court balloons explosively in size as control ping-pongs between Democrats and Republicans, the mandate actually required to pass legislation changing the size of the court is fairly significant. Republicans would need to control the presidency, the Senate, and the House again to retaliate in kind; if Democrats successfully pursue the full slate of structural reforms progressives have demanded, including automatic voter registration, the abolition of the Electoral College, and the addition of new states, that will be harder for the GOP to accomplish.

Is this argument likely to prevail among Democrats in a Biden administration? Absolutely not. They’re likely to insist instead that what happened with Merrick Garland and what is about to happen with Barrett—functionally trivialities relative to the inherent defects of the court as an institution and our constitution as a whole—are affronts that justify a neutral rebalancing that might “depoliticize” the court while, in practice, maintaining the conservative majority on the bench: again, two justices, not four. And they might not attempt even this, Biden’s suggestive hedging on the question notwithstanding. Moderate and conservative Democrats in Congress might prevent any action at all and, as The New York Times’ Sydney Ember and Lisa Lerer reported last week, some in the party already view winning the presidency and the Senate as a potential “consolation prize for losing the court for a generation.”