The Constitution Is the Crisis

Even novelties that were never part of the Constitution’s original design and which many of the Framers would have opposed, like the Senate’s legislative filibuster, aren’t really in major contradiction of it. The Senate has the power to make and unmake such procedures; the Democratic Party could have done away with the filibuster in 2009 and simply chose not to. And the system simply kept chugging along. It is smoothly, cleanly, and efficiently producing the appalling outcomes it was always capable of producing. It is possible that that the Framers, surely indifferent about Trump’s bigotry, would be disgusted instead by the lawlessness and corruption of his administration if they were around today; the shamelessness and hypocrisy of the Republican Party’s effort to control the judiciary at all costs might have horrified them. But they would likely be as or more horrified that the institutions they built have been largely useless against them—that the safeguards they erected to protect the republic from a demagogue have instead protected a demagogue from the republic.

The Barrett nomination hasn’t revealed anything that wasn’t already plain. And so the basic case for court-packing the left, liberals, and any Americans who hold democratic values should be making is precisely the same case that was worth making four weeks, months, or years ago. The Supreme Court fundamentally is and has always been a highly politicized policymaking and policy-destroying institution. As earnestly as legal scholars might debate matters of constitutional interpretation, much of our political discourse on the subject is aimed at obscuring that fact; the supposedly neutral doctrines guiding conservative jurists, in particular, have been crafted to legitimate rulings desired and pressed for by corporations and reactionary interest groups. The process for replacing the participants in this charade is not only anti-democratic but comically medieval; if Justice Ginsburg’s tenure really had been extended by the internal organs of her supporters, it would not have been a point in the system’s favor.

Modest reforms like judicial term limits wouldn’t fundamentally challenge the premise that the final say in our most consequential policy disputes should be left to a set of “unelected justices” operating under the implicit principle of “judicial supremacy”—both completely apt phrases conservatives are fond of using when the court’s rulings do not suit them. The remedy implied by the first is obvious: We should move at least a step closer to electing the justices. This is court-packing. The size of the Supreme Court, again, has been changed multiple times over the years; as the political scientist David Faris said in a recent piece for this magazine, packing is “gloriously legal.” The Republican Party has used every legal means at its disposal to win control over the bench. That’s fine. Democrats should do the same—not out of spite or in an empty tit for tat, but to protect sound policy that the American people desire, that the American people need, and that the American people have been denied by a political system whose counter-majoritarian features are no longer tolerable, provided that policy is in keeping with the very best and most essential portions of our Constitution and all the amendments and rulings that have improved it: a framework of fundamental rights it would also be a progressive court’s duty to secure. It has been the conservative movement’s mission to weaken or demolish them, save for a few choice favorites.

The fact that characterizing the fight for the court as an “existential” one has become a cliché doesn’t make the assertion any less true. As Kate Aronoff wrote last week, a conservative court could place a hard ceiling on climate policy. The stability of this country and all civilization in the years ahead will depend significantly on the federal government acting decisively on the matter as soon as possible; its ability to do so should be absolutely guaranteed, not just as a moral imperative but a practical necessity. All of this requires the addition of four like-minded justices, at minimum, not two—if the Supreme Court goes on to become a quasi-legislature as a result, so be it. And although opponents of packing enjoy constructing scenarios where the court balloons explosively in size as control ping-pongs between Democrats and Republicans, the mandate actually required to pass legislation changing the size of the court is fairly significant. Republicans would need to control the presidency, the Senate, and the House again to retaliate in kind; if Democrats successfully pursue the full slate of structural reforms progressives have demanded, including automatic voter registration, the abolition of the Electoral College, and the addition of new states, that will be harder for the GOP to accomplish.