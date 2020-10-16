Ben Sasse Is a Fraud

Trump’s open corruption, his encouragement of violent racists, absolutely make him a top candidate for worst president ever, though his Republican predecessor gives him very stiff competition, at least on raw death tolls. But many of his worst decisions are only a little worse than we might have experienced under a different Republican president. The liberal mantra that This Is Not Normal may be correct, but it has a flip side: Previous examples of incredible Republican amorality and misrule were by this definition normal—and yearning for those times seems to render the wrong judgment of the pre-Trump era, as well as the potential post-Trump future. It would be to Ben Sasse’s advantage if you thought of Trump as just an aberrance between these two business-as-usual periods.



Take immigration policy, one area where Trump has been especially vicious and aggressively evil. Perhaps a different Republican president might not have pursued an explicit program of separating families at the border; Sasse made waves in 2018 for criticizing this policy. But in the same breath, Sasse used standard Republican talking points about the “catch-and-release” policy and asylum-seekers’ deployment of “magic words,” a way of getting racists mad that refugees aren’t locked up permanently if they have a “credible fear” of returning to their home country. The attack on this standard has been a key pillar of immigration policy under Trump; acting like it’s some secret code that immigrants use to get into this country might not be as bad as openly ginning up fears that Mexicans are rapists, but it’s a difference of degree, not kind. It leads to the same place, where asylum-seekers are turned away. And as my colleague Osita Nwanevu noted in 2018, Sasse opposes sanctuary cities and voted for increasing penalties for immigrants who repeatedly try to enter America. Ben Sasse is not the worst Republican on immigration, but being a Republican on immigration at all is extremely bad.



This is the central lie of the Sasse persona, whether that lie emanates from Sasse himself or the media coverage surrounding him: that a whole host of values like dignity and a public service mindset would fix the problem of the Republican Party being implacably and inherently horrific and inhumane. Against our current predicament, in which a demented and Covid-19-shedding billionaire threatens to abandon democracy to win the election at any cost, Sasse offers a fanfic counterfactual, in which everyone is honest about their disagreements and, even if this arrangement produces no material benefit to everyone, we can at least bask in the normalcy. This fevered dream is nonsense. What really needs to happen is for the Republican Party to be destroyed, from the brutish tyrants like Trump to the QAnon flirts; from the ideologues like Ted Cruz to the high-minded hucksters like Ben Sasse and Mitt Romney.

