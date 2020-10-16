Ben Sasse Is a Fraud

Right on time, Senator Ben Sasse has done it again, and by “it” I mean the one thing he’s good at: generating positive media coverage for himself. In a telephone town hall with his constituents this week, Sasse excoriated President Trump, saying he has “flirted with white supremacists” and “kisse[d] dictators’ butts.” Step aside, The Troops: We have a new Bravest Man in America, and it is the Republican senator who criticized the president long after he accepted that president’s endorsement, after four years of voting with him at almost every step, and after weeks of the president tumbling in the polls.

There might be no better example of the emptiness of the Never Trump Republican creed, at least among those actually elected to office, than Ben Sasse. The Nebraska senator has his own particular shtick going, quite different from what you get from a Jeff Flake or a Mitt Romney, though it’s similarly rooted in a kind of humble, America’s Heartland–style dedication to values like dignity and hard work, as well as the classic Constitution Guy exalting of “civics.” It works well for him: Journalists appear endlessly impressed by Sasse’s elite education and his supposed role as a “good-faith guy” in the party, in contrast to bad-faith guys like Trump or Ted Cruz.



But as Malcolm Harris wrote for this magazine in 2017, Sasse is at the same time a completely orthodox Republican, who “wants to force women to bring their pregnancies to term, put Christ back in the classroom, and cut taxes to make sure that’s all the government can do.” He votes with Trump 86 percent of the time. He voted against impeaching Trump, the most obviously crime-doing president in history, claiming it would damage the “civic health” of the country. Among his criticisms of Trump this week were that his administration has spent too much; Sasse voted for the Trump tax cuts that exploded the deficit. I guess these minor details are just too hard for a good-faith guy to track.



Sasse’s antipathy for Trump is an on-again-off-again affair, and whether it’s on or off seems to coincide suspiciously with Sasse’s own electoral needs.

Regardless, Sasse’s antipathy for Trump is an on-again-off-again affair, and whether it’s on or off seems to coincide suspiciously with Sasse’s own electoral needs. As The Washington Post’s James Hohmann ably documented, Sasse made a big show of rebuking Trump in 2016, comparing him to David Duke and vowing to write in Mike Pence’s name on the ballot. But come September 2019, Sasse was a reliable Trumpist. He praised the president’s judicial picks and voted to uphold his national emergency declaration to divert military money to the border wall. As Hohmann noted at the time, “More significant than his voting record is the evolution in Sasse’s tone about Trump and his increasingly long periods of silence.” It seems possible that Sasse, who had announced his reelection campaign in August, was staying mum on Trump with a strategic payoff in mind. And sure enough, on September 10, the president tweeted: “Ben has my Complete and Total Endorsement!” With that plaudit secured, it was inevitable that Sasse, once he had dispatched his Republican primary opponent earlier this year, would resume inveighing against the president’s excesses.

The ever-outsize interest in criticisms of Trump by Republicans like Sasse and his particular brand of faux-concern for civics and civility get to the heart of a noteworthy feature of the discourse in the Trump era: the idea that Trump’s flaws are, by several orders of magnitude, more severe or illiberal or even distinct than those of other Republicans. It’s as if the Republicans who try to send women who miscarry to jail or kick poor children off Medicaid are in a different category, those with whom liberals simply disagree.

