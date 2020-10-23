Instead of Reengineering Cows, Just Eat Less Meat

The United States has a meat problem. The average American will eat about 220 pounds of meat this year, including around 60 pounds of beef. The cattle needed to support that consumption require vast amounts of land and feed. They emit huge quantities of methane, which heats the planet. The farms and feedlots they’re raised on pollute waterways, and deplete soils, and contribute to the rising threat of antibiotic-resistant bacteria. The workers needed to process the meat toil in Covid-19-infested slaughterhouses, where tens of millions of animals are slaughtered on under-regulated high-speed production lines.

The most obvious solution to these problems is pretty simple: produce and eat a lot less meat. A recent report by the EAT-Lancet Commission, a group of leading global experts on food and climate, recommended a diet for optimal human and planetary health that includes 14 or fewer grams of beef per day, an 80 percent reduction from current U.S. consumption. And recent research published in Science suggests that the U.S. could reduce its food-related emissions by almost three-quarters just through dietary change.

Clean beef is like clean coal: more an oxymoron than a practical solution.

Instead of confronting the beef problem head-on and reducing consumption, however, many are holding out for a scientific silver bullet—no one more so than the meat industry itself. This past week, The New York Times published a piece by longtime science reporter Henry Fountain chronicling efforts to reduce the ecological hoofprint of feedlots in the Texas Panhandle. Industry experts, animal scientists, and feedlot managers talk about trying to cut down the methane emissions from cows’ burps and the nitrous oxide emissions from their manure by changing cows’ feed and fattening animals to slaughter weight more efficiently, thereby cutting short their carbon-emitting lives.

Beef gives people enjoyment, nutrition, and sometimes a sense of identity, and most people are loath to sacrifice such pleasures. And the meat industry has profits to protect. When the public started to get queasy about animal treatment, the meat and dairy industry advertised happy cows. Now that attention has turned to cows’ methane-rich burps, the meatpackers are hawking carbon-neutral cattle.

Whether this is possible is unclear. It’s true that some feed additives, like algae, can significantly reduce cows’ methane emissions by intervening in the biochemistry of the rumen, the first of four compartments of the cow’s stomach, where food is fermented. It’s also obviously true that shortening cows’ lives gives them less time to burp.