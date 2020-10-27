Amy Coney Barrett Will Upend American Life as We Know It

There was never much doubt that the Republican-led Senate would confirm Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination to the Supreme Court. In the immediate wake of Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death last month, some Republican senators said they would support the confirmation even before President Donald Trump selected a nominee. So influential is the conservative legal movement and Trump himself that no name was needed before committing to one of the most consequential votes of those senators’ careers.

As expected, the final vote for Barrett fell along strict party lines, making her the first Supreme Court nominee in 151 years to not receive bipartisan support. That distinction marks a fitting end to the high court’s balance-of-power era of the past quarter-century, in which the court drifted rightward under moderates like Sandra Day O’Connor and Anthony Kennedy while still handing victories to liberals on abortion, LGBT rights, and affirmative action. Chief Justice John Roberts has lost his often-decisive vote; a conservative supermajority is likely here to stay for at least a generation unless Congress adds more seats.

A new justice changes not only how the Supreme Court decides cases, but also what sort of cases reach the court in the first place. Litigants often tailor their strategy with the court’s composition in mind. If there were a majority of five liberal justices on the court, liberal legal activists would likely push for expansive rulings on voting rights, labor issues, and campaign finance. Their conservative counterparts, however, have a much different agenda in mind for a post-Barrett Supreme Court.

The clearest area where Barrett’s impact will be felt is abortion rights. Her confirmation will almost certainly cement an anti-abortion majority on the high court. Technically, the abortion-rights framework of Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey lost its fifth vote in 2018 with the retirement of Anthony Kennedy. But the court’s conservatives have yet to strike a major blow against abortion rights. Earlier this year, Chief Justice John Roberts joined with the court’s four liberals in a Louisiana case to narrowly uphold a 2016 ruling on similar grounds, steering the court away from handing down a major abortion ruling in an election year.

With Barrett on the court, however, Roberts likely won’t be able to play the same role in future abortion-related cases. Barrett insisted throughout her confirmation hearing that her past statements against Roe v. Wade didn’t necessarily reflect how she would rule as a justice, an argument that persuaded few people from either side. “This is the most openly pro-life judicial nominee to the Supreme Court in my lifetime,” Missouri Senator Josh Hawley, who previously said he would only vote for a Supreme Court nominee who opposed Roe, said on Monday. This is an individual who has been open in her criticism of that illegitimate decision Roe v. Wade.”