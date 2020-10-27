Amy Coney Barrett Will Upend American Life as We Know It

Most of Barrett’s confirmation hearing also centered on California v. Texas, an upcoming Supreme Court case on the Affordable Care Act. A group of Republican-led states is asking the court to uphold a lower-court decision that found the individual mandate to be unconstitutional after Congress zeroed out the penalty for violating it in 2017. If the justices agreed, they could theoretically nullify the mandate and leave the rest of the ACA intact. But Republicans are aggressively pressing the court to scrap the entire law in its ruling, accomplishing through litigation what they failed to do through legislation.

“I hope that they end it,” Trump said in a CBS interview last week, in reference to the upcoming case. “It would be so good if they end it.” The court scheduled oral arguments to take place on November 10, exactly one week after the presidential election. How Barrett would rule on this exact case is unclear: She declined to say one way or the other during her confirmation hearings. But she is among the many legal conservatives who criticized Roberts for his vote to uphold the individual mandate as a tax in 2012, writing in early 2017 that the chief justice had “pushed the Affordable Care Act beyond its plausible meaning to save the statute.”

Even before the ACA case, however, Barrett will play an immediate role in litigation surrounding the November election. The rule of thumb is that justices take part in cases as soon as they join the court unless oral arguments were already heard. Since Barrett plans to take her oaths of office immediately, she could start voting in matters before the justices as soon as this week. That will likely gladden Republicans who accelerated her confirmation process so she could be on the court before Election Day and hope she will tip cases in their favor. “I think this will end up in the Supreme Court,” Trump told reporters last month, referring to the election.