How to De-Trumpify the Justice Department

Fifth, the department needs to identify and reevaluate any significant investigative decisions—including, most important, decisions to decline or close cases—that had a potential impact on Trump, his family, his associates, or their companies. Some—like the Public Integrity Section’s recommendation not to even open an investigation based on the summary of Trump’s call with the Ukrainian president—are already known. Any decisions that went beyond the bounds of reasonable prosecutorial discretion should be reopened, and in those cases in which statutes of limitations may have lapsed, the department should consider taking the unusual step of making those historical decisions public.

Sixth, we need to better understand the role of people throughout the department—at every level—in the implementation of the family separation policy. We must treat our approach to the family separation policy and the potential culpability of lawyers involved as the humanitarian disgrace that it was. At the same time, the department needs to strongly reinforce the affirmative legal obligations to speak up when lawyers in the department witness misconduct, including through the imposition of modest disciplinary measures for those who did not comply with those obligations.

Seventh, a review of senior career-level personnel decisions should be considered. Any such undertaking would need to be taken with extreme care in order to avoid even the perception of partisan motivation, and any reasonable doubts about the propriety of a promotion should be resolved in favor of the position-holder. But where the decisions were questionable on their face, legally appropriate options should be considered in order to ascertain the propriety of the decision under the merit-based system that is supposed to govern the federal civil service.

Finally, in those offices—like the U.S. Attorney’s Office in D.C.—where it appears that there have been material breakdowns in ethical comportment or competence, the department should consider appointing outsider lawyers—reputable department alumni who have not engaged in significant political activity—to conduct a broader investigation and to report on their findings to department leadership.

The level of attention that these issues have received from political observers and legal commentators—at least publicly—has been surprisingly modest. But the future of the country’s federal law enforcement apparatus is now in Biden’s hands—together with the urgent mandate to restore Justice’s independence and professional standing after the past four years of politicized abuse and misplaced priorities. It was remarkable to see just how easily the department could be brought low and how insidious the effects of its mismanagement could be, but the proper functioning of the department—and a broad confidence in the work that it does—is vital to this country’s well-being.