How to De-Trumpify the Justice Department

A more comprehensive reform plan would need to be much more searching and much more ambitious. Here are some ideas.

First, and most obviously, the choice of an attorney general is crucial. A critical qualification for any nominee should be a demonstrated commitment to de-politicization and to reinforcing the importance of ethical comportment in lawyering throughout the department. Obama’s former Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates is likely to be a leading contender because she demonstrated well-calibrated professional and ethical judgment in difficult circumstances both under Obama (in connection with the Flynn investigation) and in the brief period that she served Trump (when she was fired after refusing to defend his Muslim ban). As someone who devoted virtually her entire career to the department, starting as a line attorney in Georgia, she understands the internal workings of the institution as well as anybody. But there are plenty of other well-qualified people. Vanita Gupta used to head the Civil Rights Division—experience that is particularly valuable because the department needs to become far more active on anti-discrimination and voting rights work—and she was well-liked even by conservative activists. Doug Jones would also be a welcome choice given his prior work as a prosecutor, including on the landmark case concerning the bombing of the 16th Street Baptist Church.

Second, the attorney general should task a senior official—ideally someone who is currently not in the department—with overseeing a considered reform process and agenda. The two should develop a detailed framework concerning the scope of that work and the process by which it will be conducted, and they might also want to take the unusual step of making some version of it available for public consumption so that the country has some visibility into that process.

Third, incoming leadership would need to get a basic handle on what has happened and what is underway at the department. The sort of conduct and conflict that makes its way into the news is a tiny sliver of what the department does. New leadership should implement a “pencils down” order on any significant and non-urgent charging decisions—including indictments, declination decisions (that is, official decisions not to bring charges), and resolutions of corporate investigations—until they have an opportunity to review them to ensure that they are free of impropriety and inappropriate exercises of prosecutorial discretion. They should undertake a searching review of all new policies and revisions to old policies during the Trump administration—including policies whose introduction and modification never became public—both at the department-wide level (like the Sessions revision to drug charging policy) as well as at the office- and unit-level (like the curtailing of the work of the department’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services, or the expansion of leniency in corporate criminal cases).

A similar approach should be taken to evaluating the official and non-official priorities of the department’s offices—like the pandemic-era hoarding task force or the department’s odd programmatic fixation on flailing and unimpressive white-collar initiatives. A prompt review of all Trump-era opinions from the Office of Legal Counsel—both public and non-public—should be undertaken in order to determine which ones need to be withdrawn or replaced as guidance to the executive branch.

Fourth, we need a better understanding of what has gone on within the department’s Inspector General’s office and the Office of Professional Responsibility. Both should be directed to generate detailed reports on their handling of complaints during the Trump administration, with a particular emphasis on providing rationales for those cases in which the complaints were deemed meritless or alleged whistleblower retaliation.

In those cases in which the offices’ conclusions were questionable on their face—like OPR’s response to Elias’s allegations—the work should be redone by new lawyers under new supervision from outside the office. Such a review should be coupled with a thorough update on what has been done to date in all outstanding investigations and what investigative steps have yet to be undertaken, including those that have stalled for no identifiable reason, like the investigation into the FBI’s Clinton-related leaks prior to the 2016 election.

Fifth, the department needs to identify and reevaluate any significant investigative decisions—including, most important, decisions to decline or close cases—that had a potential impact on Trump, his family, his associates, or their companies. Some—like the Public Integrity Section’s recommendation not to even open an investigation based on the summary of Trump’s call with the Ukrainian president—are already known. Any decisions that went beyond the bounds of reasonable prosecutorial discretion should be reopened, and in those cases in which statutes of limitations may have lapsed, the department should consider taking the unusual step of making those historical decisions public.

Sixth, we need to better understand the role of people throughout the department—at every level—in the implementation of the family separation policy. We must treat our approach to the family separation policy and the potential culpability of lawyers involved as the humanitarian disgrace that it was. At the same time, the department needs to strongly reinforce the affirmative legal obligations to speak up when lawyers in the department witness misconduct, including through the imposition of modest disciplinary measures for those who did not comply with those obligations

Seventh, a review of senior career-level personnel decisions should be considered. Any such undertaking would need to be taken with extreme care in order to avoid even the perception of partisan motivation, and any reasonable doubts about the propriety of a promotion should be resolved in favor of the position-holder. But where the decisions were questionable on their face, legally appropriate options should be considered in order to ascertain the propriety of the decision under the merit-based system that is supposed to govern the federal civil service.

Finally, in those offices—like the U.S. Attorney’s Office in D.C.—where it appears that there have been material breakdowns in ethical comportment or competence, the department should consider appointing outsider lawyers—reputable department alumni who have not engaged in significant political activity—to conduct a broader investigation and to report on their findings to department leadership.

The level of attention that these issues have received from political observers and legal commentators—at least publicly—has been surprisingly modest. But the future of the country’s federal law enforcement apparatus is now in Biden’s hands—together with the urgent mandate to restore Justice’s independence and professional standing after the past four years of politicized abuse and misplaced priorities. It was remarkable to see just how easily the department could be brought low and how insidious the effects of its mismanagement could be, but the proper functioning of the department—and a broad confidence in the work that it does—is vital to this country’s well-being.