Nothing Was Inevitable About This Election

It is entirely fair to ask: What led some Florida voters to apparently choose to live under a Trump presidency but with a pay raise? Or why did more or less the same percentage of white women tell exit pollsters that they voted for Trump in 2016 and in 2020, despite what we were told would be an exodus? Why did a progressive who backed Medicare for All—with a rare showing of support from the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee—lose to a Republican incumbent in a district that went for Biden? None of these stories are the full story—or maybe just not the only story. There was no resounding defeat of Trumpism, but white supremacy didn’t make a clean sweep, either. Anyone who has done the slow, incremental work of organizing can recognize what happened here: You lose, you win, you lose by a mile. The kind of fight we are in is won day by day, not with one decisive gesture.

On the morning after the election, I had messages on my phone from Franklin County, Ohio: The prosecuting attorney, Ron O’Brien—a two-decade incumbent who had proved himself more or less immune to public pressure when he repeatedly failed to indict cops who kill—had lost. The Columbus Dispatch called it a “blue wave,” sweeping out the longtime prosecutor, leaving the county with just one Republican in office. (He had run unopposed.) This didn’t register on the cable networks, but then, the police killings in Columbus rarely had, either—even as popular uprisings against police killings nationwide had been the story of the last six months.

One election night story was right there, one of many: Whatever hope there was for a broad, countrywide rebuke of Trumpism was misplaced. If it was coming, we would have seen some evidence on the streets. Voters were not going to produce it in one day. As in the lead-up to the election in places like Harris County, Texas, for every energizing progressive win, there was swift backlash from the right, both the Republican Party and the Trump- and Back the Blue flag-waving truck processions. The red state/blue state electoral map is a fiction, but what if we redrew it along those lines? The co-existence of possibility and foreclosure, living side by side, struggling with and against one another.