Nothing Was Inevitable About This Election

No presidential candidate had hit 270 electoral votes by the close of Election Day, which was more or less expected. Other outcomes were cleaner while holding true to prediction: Republicans were still trying to get tens of thousands of votes tossed in Texas, and they’d be in court again in Pennsylvania challenging ballots. The president had tweeted numerous times about how he won, which he did not—at least not yet, if at all.

The rest, well that became harder to tell a tidy story about: a $15 an hour minimum wage passed in Florida as the state went to the president; people with felony convictions who are on parole in California had their voting rights restored while gig workers had their labor rights stripped; and with support from harm reduction and racial justice groups, Colorado voters protected the right to an abortion and Louisiana voters amended their state constitution to deny that right. Progressive candidates won and they lost. Republicans held most of their seats. Your preferred narrative was there for the taking.

It is entirely fair to ask, what led some Florida voters to apparently choose to live under a Trump presidency, but with a pay raise? Or why more or less the same percentage of white women told exit pollsters that they voted for Trump, in 2016 and in 2020, despite what we were told would be an exodus? Why did a progressive who backed Medicare for All—with a rare showing of support from the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee—lose to a Republican incumbent in a district that went for Biden? None of these stories are the full story—or maybe just not the only story. There was no resounding defeat of Trumpism, but white supremacy didn’t make a clean sweep, either. Anyone who has done the slow, incremental work of organizing can recognize what happened here: you lose, you win, you lose by a mile. The kind of fight we are in is won day-by-day, not with one decisive gesture.