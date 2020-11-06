The Power of the “Something Else” Vote

The slipup is a worthwhile reminder for newsrooms that Indian Country is a richer well to draw from than the poverty-porn coverage it’s limited to by many national outlets. But more pressingly, it’s an urgent case to note that the “Something Else” vote might just prove to be one of the most important voting blocs in the nation this election—a fact proven by the last-minute pushes by Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden to win the votes of Native communities in crucial swing states.

As Arizona Republic Indigenous affairs reporter Shondiin Silversmith (Diné) pointed out, Native voters in the state—one of several that have (thus far) surprisingly flipped blue—consistently voted for the Democratic candidate. Based on the current returns, the districts containing Arizona’s 22 tribal nations (Native voters make up 5.6 percent of eligible voters in the state) all leaned toward Biden. Notably, the Tohono O’odham, situated along the Mexico-U.S. border and currently engulfed in a fight with the Trump administration over the desecration of its land for Republicans’ border wall, offered a full-throated rejection of the GOP.

With a lot of talk about Native voting in Arizona. I thought I would share 2 maps. The left is a map showcasing all 22 tribes in the state. The right an updated 2020 voting results maps by precinct. This give you an idea of how Indigenous communities voted in the 2020 election. pic.twitter.com/scrWENDVO2 — Shondiin Silversmith⁷ (@DiinSilversmith) November 6, 2020

Wisconsin, leaning to Biden by roughly 20,000 votes, also saw its tribal nations help his campaign. Ashland County, which intersects with the Bad River Reservation (home of the Bad River Band of the Lake Superior Tribe of Chippewa Indians), went blue by 900 votes. Menominee County, surrounded on every side by Republican districts and home to the Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin, was dominantly Democratic, with Biden collecting 82 percent of the vote. The same held true in New Mexico, California, and Minnesota, three states with large Native populations that Biden won easily. Even in South Dakota, where Trump won commandingly, Oglala Lakota County proved to be one of the most dependably Democratic counties in the nation, with 88.4 percent of voters going for Biden.