The Power of the “Something Else” Vote

For all the praise that CNN’s graphics departments has been raking in for its Trump-correcting chyrons, it was another visual from election night that caught my eye. Providing a breakdown of the Trump electorate by race, the outlet listed the voter groups as white, Black, Asian, Latino, and “Something Else.”

I’m still thinking about the something else label and how someone really thought that was a good idea pic.twitter.com/LPgnwetqwM — Shea Vassar (@justsheavassar) November 4, 2020

Native people responded in kind by meme-ing the misnomer, printing it on their masks, suggesting it as a new nickname for the Washington NFL team, and reminding anyone that would listen that we really are “something else.” The Native American Journalists Association (of which I am a member) took the misstep more seriously, requesting that CNN apologize and meet with the association for a training session on how to make its newsroom’s staff makeup—not just its coverage—more inclusive of Native people.



The slip-up is a worthwhile reminder for newsrooms that Indian Country is a richer well to draw from than the poverty-porn coverage it’s limited to by many national outlets. But more pressingly, it’s an urgent case to note that the “Something Else” vote might just prove to be one of the most important voting blocs in the nation this election—a fact proven by the last-minute pushes by Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden to win the votes of Native communities in crucial swing states.