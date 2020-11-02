The Elusive Dream of a Functioning Native Caucus

Rudy Soto, a Shosone-Bannock citizen running for a House seat for Idaho’s First District, had to remind me of something that can be surprisingly easy to forget: There is, technically, already a Native American Caucus in Congress.

This is not a setup for a commentary on the visibility of the four Native representatives in the House: Deb Haaland, Tom Cole, Sharice Davids, and Markwayne Mullin. Individually, each representative has undeniably used their seat to help tribal communities since being elected. But taken together, as the chairs and vice chairs of the sole caucus dedicated to serving Indian Country, their collective legacy, and the future direction of the caucus, is a bit more muddled.

Part of this can be attributed to the caucus’s makeup. Its membership, along with several chair positions, continues to be filled by non-Native politicians of different ideological stripes, some of whose districts include tribal communities. In their press releases, the caucus members often underscore the nonpartisan nature of the issues they’re hoping to address. And this makes a certain kind of sense: There is obvious potential in using the caucus to establish a steady network of allies on both sides of the aisle. Throughout the pandemic, as an example, the caucus has worked with leaders on the Appropriations Committee, helping ensure that Indian Country programs and tribes are allocated funding in stimulus bills—albeit with mixed results.

But as Soto noted, the big-tent nature of the caucus more often limits its potential to act as a cudgel for tribal communities. And that’s really what’s needed here: a caucus that can fight to secure a holistic set of policies that strengthen tribal communities and enforce treaty and trust responsibilities. “You have a lot of Republicans that are in the caucus that don’t allow it to really take a stand on much that impacts Indian Country,” Soto said. “They throw their name on it just because they have some tribes in their district. And it looks good for them. They show up, they say a few nice things here and there, and that’s it. It really isn’t active.”

The effectiveness of any caucus will always be determined by its members and the policies they go hardest for, not by a loose creed, pledge, or promise to serve an amorphously defined community. A Native caucus does not necessarily need to model itself after the Congressional Black Caucus or the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, nor does it need to confine itself to a single party. What it does need, though, if it ever wants to wield legislative power, is clarity for the moments when congressional politics conflict with Indian Country policy. As more Native candidates become Native members of Congress, the caucus they join will need to find a long-term fix for the complications caused by its bipartisan makeup and, increasingly, splits among Democrats about the party’s future. This is not an academic inquest or some cute political gaming exercise. If the Native caucus cannot come together to serve Indian Country, then the future of tribal communities and their members, as well as the sovereign tribal governments that oversee them, will continue to be in the hands of people who hardly understand, or care about, either. Stakes are high.